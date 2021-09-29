Menü Artikel
Engineer Gold Mines Announces Approval of Exploration and Mill Enclosure Construction Permits

15:35 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, September 29, 2021 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company" or "Engineer") (TSXV:EAU) (OTC:EGMLF) is pleased to announce it has received permit approvals for exploration and construction activities at its Engineer Gold Mine project near Atlin, BC.

The Company has received approval to construct a 32m x 32m enclosure (building) over it's existing 30 tonne per day mill. This work will proceed in support of the proposed 10,000-tonne bulk sample permit application Engineer submitted to regulators in February 2021, as part of its Notice of Work.

The Company received additional approval to complete surface diamond drilling on 10 drill sites capable of multiple drill holes per site within an area around the historic Engineer Mine complex. The Company is currently in the planning phase of a fall drill program which will support its bulk sample permit application.

Company president Andrew H. Rees commented "The application process has been a challenging endeavour in British Columbia in 2021 due to lengthy delays brought about by the covid pandemic. The Company is encouraged to now be working proactively with governmental regulatory bodies as it pursues approval to proceed with its previously announced 10,000 tonne bulk sample. Further news will be forthcoming regarding Company activities centered around its bulk sample permit application, construction and exploration programs."

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. is focused on reestablishing gold production at the Company's 100%-owned, historical high-grade Engineer Gold Mine, 32km southwest of Atlin, BC. Exploration and development work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold targets over the Company's 25 km long (18,319 hectare) contiguous claim grouping, which includes prospects: Wann River, 5 km to the southwest; Happy Sullivan, 3 km to the northeast; and TAG, acquired in 2020, 7 km to the north, of the historical Engineer Mine.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

"Andrew H. Rees"

Mr. Andrew H. Rees

President

Contact Information:

Andrew H. Rees: 604-505-3739

Email: andrewhr@engineergoldmines.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

