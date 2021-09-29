Engineer Gold Mines Announces Approval of Exploration and Mill Enclosure Construction Permits

Vancouver, September 29, 2021 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company" or "Engineer") (TSXV:EAU) (OTC:EGMLF) is pleased to announce it has received permit approvals for exploration and construction activities at its Engineer Gold Mine project near Atlin, BC.

The Company has received approval to construct a 32m x 32m enclosure (building) over it's existing 30 tonne per day mill. This work will proceed in support of the proposed 10,000-tonne bulk sample permit application Engineer submitted to regulators in February 2021, as part of its Notice of Work.

The Company received additional approval to complete surface diamond drilling on 10 drill sites capable of multiple drill holes per site within an area around the historic Engineer Mine complex. The Company is currently in the planning phase of a fall drill program which will support its bulk sample permit application.

Company president Andrew H. Rees commented "The application process has been a challenging endeavour in British Columbia in 2021 due to lengthy delays brought about by the covid pandemic. The Company is encouraged to now be working proactively with governmental regulatory bodies as it pursues approval to proceed with its previously announced 10,000 tonne bulk sample. Further news will be forthcoming regarding Company activities centered around its bulk sample permit application, construction and exploration programs."

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. is focused on reestablishing gold production at the Company's 100%-owned, historical high-grade Engineer Gold Mine, 32km southwest of Atlin, BC. Exploration and development work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold targets over the Company's 25 km long (18,319 hectare) contiguous claim grouping, which includes prospects: Wann River, 5 km to the southwest; Happy Sullivan, 3 km to the northeast; and TAG, acquired in 2020, 7 km to the north, of the historical Engineer Mine.

