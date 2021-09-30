Renforth discovers Nickel on surface at new location on Surimeau District Battery Metals Property in NW Quebec

September 30, 2021 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that summer prospecting in the southwestern part of the Huston area within the wholly owned ~260 km2 Surimeau District Battery Metals property returned an assay of 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag, within a grab sample taken from strongly foliated diorite with patchy oxidation on the weathered surface. A grab sample is selected by the geologist and may not be representative of the property as a whole. In this instance, the diorite sampled hosts a quartz vein with trace pyrite, as can be seen in the pictures below. The vein did not return significant nickel values.

The previously unexplored Huston area is located approximately 18km NW of the Victoria West area of the Surimeau property. The ~5km long Victoria West area was the site of recent drilling by Renforth, delivering visible sulphides in the core, with assays still awaited.

This Huston result obtained by Renforth is considered notable by management as it is the first documented occurrence of nickel in this area, which is largely entirely unexplored with the exception of a limited drill program in the general area by Hecla in the 1980s, which was focused on gold. Renforth will have the geological team revisit this area later this fall, after hunting season closes, before snow is on the ground.

Sample Location Map



Sample Field Photos



Samples referred to in this press release were bagged, tagged, and sealed in the field and transported directly to the facilities of AGAT Laboratories in Val d'Or, Quebec where they underwent Sodium Peroxide Fusion - ICP-OES/ICP-MS Finish for multi element analysis. The samples were not assayed for platinum group elements.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101

About Renforth

Renforth holds the Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit in Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, with a 2020 resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au. This resource estimate is now considered by Renforth to be out of date due to the results received in a 15,569m drill program which has been recently completed. This program was planned to twin, infill and undercut existing drill holes at Parbec, to support a rebuild of the geological model and a resource estimate restatement. In addition to this Renforth wholly owns the 260 km2 Surimeau District Property with several areas of historically identified polymetallic and gold mineralization. This includes the Victoria West occurrence, Renforth's current focus, interpreted to be a nickel-containing ultramafic unit, juxtaposed with VMS-style copper-zinc mineralization which occurs over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20km central anomaly at Surimeau. Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m. Renforth is well funded, with ~$5 million in cash and securities on hand (*as at 05/14/21), in addition to the gold contained in our gold deposit.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

