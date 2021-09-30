Angkor Resource Applies for New Copper - Gold Exploration Licence and Updates License Status

Grande Prairie, September 30, 2021 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK) (OTC Pink: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces verification for new mineral license status on Andong Meas and Oyadao North licenses, application for a new copper/gold 200-km2 license and cancellation of two previous licenses.

CEO Delayne Weeks describes licensing in Cambodia, "All the permitting was delayed due to restrictions with COVID over the past year. We made the best of that period to complete our review and assessment of our existing licenses and other new licenses for their potential to bring shareholder value in the near term."

After several months of study, the Company has also applied for a highly-prospective copper/gold license of 200 square kilometers in size as an additional new license.

The Company applied for new license status on two of its properties to provide an initial 3-year term and two additional renewal terms of two years each. At the same time, the Company cancelled renewals on Oyadao South and Banlung South. Weeks added, "We feel our other licences are far more prospective for minerals, will allow for better use of our resources, and this pivot is consistent with our strategic review."

During the past year and through COVID restrictions, the Cambodia exploration teams completed extensive exploration on Canada Wall, Gossan Hills, and Wild Boar prospects on the Andong Meas license and further Induced Polarization on the Oyadao North license. Identifying solid drill targets for the upcoming season was the goal of the exploration work. Processing of samples and analysis from the two licenses is ongoing now during the rainy season to finalize drill targets, with drilling to start in mid to late November at the end of rainy season.

During the past four months, the Company has also completed an extensive study on the third new license application area and already has identified drill targets there as well.

VP Exploration, Dennis Ouellette comments, "Andong Meas has provided several enticing results from both new and previous prospects. Both copper and gold results plus the 'cradle-to-grave' agreement with the local Indigenous Communities indicate the strong potential of the license. Oyadao North license sits directly north of the PS mine site making the southern part of the license a probable extension of the veins but additionally, Oyadao North has several prospects on the northern part of the license that require additional exploration. And the third license currently under application holds great potential, making the upcoming year exciting with advanced exploration and drilling plans."

