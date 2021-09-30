Zimtu Capital Announces Zoom with Zimtu Investor Presentation Featuring Core Assets Corp.

VANCOUVER, September 30, 2021 - Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce its next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation will feature equity holding Core Assets Corp. (CC)(5RJ)(A2QCCU) and guest speaker Nick Rodway, P.Geo, President and CEO of Core Assets, on Wednesday October 6th, starting at 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver).

Core Assets recently announced on September 27th that it has received geochemical confirmation that its recent sampling program has identified multiple new zones of intense carbonate replacement sulphide mineralization and an extensive Zinc-Lead-Silver rich manto at the Blue Property located in the Atlin Mining District of British Columbia.

"I have personally known Nick Rodway for the past ten years," said Dave Hodge, President of Zimtu Capital. "He 100% is committed to shareholder success and I don't know anyone better suited to realize the discovery potential of Core Asset's Blue Property. Everyone with an interest in B.C.'s Golden Triangle should attend this presentation."

To participate in the Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation Core Assets Corp., please note the following:

Date: Wednesday October 6th, 2021

Start time: 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EDT (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CEST (Frankfurt)

Where: Virtually via Zoom Video Conferencing

RSVP: https://event.zimtu.com/

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in B.C., Canada. The company currently holds the Blue Property which via recent staking now measures 108,337 ha (~1,083 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp. Core Assets' current focus is to further define mineralization seen at surface using a Carbonate Replacement-Porphyry style geologic model. For more information please visit: https://coreassetscorp.com or call 604 681 1568.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

