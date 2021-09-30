Global Energy Metals Project Development Manager Interviewed by Proactive; Provides Details on Planned Inaugural Drill Program at Lovelock Cobalt Nickel Copper Project in Nevada

Vancouver, September 30, 2021 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, is pleased to report that Project Development Manager, Timothy Strong, joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news that the Company has secured O'Keefe Drilling, a drilling contractor based in Butte, Montana, to complete up to 1,000 metres of reverse circulation drilling at the Lovelock Cobalt-Nickel-Copper project in Nevada, USA.

Strong explains to Proactive host, Steve Darling, that the drilling will focus on making new copper-nickel-cobalt discoveries along newly defined conductors at Lovelock which were identified from exploration fieldwork, surface and underground mapping, as well as geophysics studies.

News Release Linked Below:

September 29, 2021: Global Energy Metals Secures Drill Contractor and Prepares to Mobilize for First-Ever Drill Program at the Lovelock Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project in Nevada

The Company will be providing shareholders and interested parties updates on the drilling activities at Lovelock as well as on other corporate activities including developments with the newly entered into collaboration with American Battery Technology Company, ongoing exploration and studies being completed at its Millennium Cobalt-Copper-Gold project in Queensland, Australia through work being done by Metal Bank Limited, Phase 2 work program at the Monument Peak project in Idaho, USA and further monetization of project holdings including the Råna and past-producing Bruvann Nickel mine in emerging European battery manufacturing hub, Norway.

GEMC encourages readers to subscribe to our eNewsletter to get timely updates of all of our corporate initiatives and market news.

Subscribe to the GEMC eNewsletter

Watch Interview: Global Energy Metals ready for first-ever drill program at Lovelock Cobalt-Copper Project in Nevada - Steve Darling, Proactive & Timothy Strong, GEMC

"We've put a lot of work in recently in terms of geophysics, underground mapping and data interpretation to develop high priority drill targets. This is what we want to test, we want to follow up on this known high-grade mineralization. We'll drill around a thousand meters as a start for this first pass initial confirmation of grades and then plan to follow up with subsequent stages as soon as possible," said Timothy Strong.

Highlights

- Up to 1,000 metres of targeted reverse-circulation drilling; - Drilling will focus on making new copper-nickel-cobalt discoveries along newly defined conductors at Lovelock; - Recent geophysics studies have identified high-priority drill targets that complement the exploration fieldwork previously conducted; - There is strong discovery potential in and around the Lovelock properties as well as at regional targets identified; and - Modern exploration techniques and methods are being utilized at the Company's U.S. properties with a goal of making new discoveries of battery metals critical to the technologies enabling a low-carbon economy.

In recognition of Orange Shirt Day & Canada's National Day of Truth & Reconciliation, Global Energy Metals honours the Indigenous children who lost their lives at residential schools, as well as the survivors & their families, & extend our global commitment to supporting Indigenous communities.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believe the the time to be part of this electrification movement.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

Subscribe to the GEMC eNewsletter

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.