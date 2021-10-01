Lake Resources NL: Preliminary Unaudited Financial Statements

Sydney, Australia - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) wishes to advise that the Company will rely on ASIC's guidance published on 13 May 2020 (Instrument 2020/451) dated 15 May 2020, as extended by ASIC Corporations (Amendment) Instrument 2020/1080 dated 25 November 2020 and ASIC Corporations (Amendment) Instrument 2021/315 dated 26 April 2021 (the 'Amended ASIC Relief'), to extend the lodgment date for its audited annual accounts for the year ended 30 June 2021 to a date prior to the end of October 2021.Given the restrictions due to COVID-19, including where the company's operations are based, the Company taken extra time to arrange audit review and other work arrangements.The Company's preliminary unaudited accounts for the financial year to end June 2021 are attached with this announcement.The Company will immediately announce to the market if it becomes aware that there is a material difference between its unaudited accounts and audited accounts.To view the report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G8217SQQ





