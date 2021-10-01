Sayona Mining Ltd: Full Year Statutory Accounts

Brisbane, Australia - Sayona Mining Ltd. 's (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) primary focus during the year has been on completing the studies and seeking the approvals required to commence the development of the Authier lithium project. Authier is a near-term development project and cash-flow generation opportunity. In concert with the Company's primary focus, the Company has sought and been given approval to acquire NAL. The Company believes it will create significant share value-uplift potential for shareholders as these projects advance towards commercial development.Sayona's focus during the year has been two pronged; firstly, the development of its lithium assets, in particular its flagship project, the advanced stage Authier Lithium Project (Authier) in Quebec, Canada, but also working to realise value from its lithium and gold tenements in Western Australia.The second focus for Sayona during the period has been its bid for the North American Lithium (NAL) mine in Quebec. Sayona considers NAL a near-term growth opportunity, given its proximity to the Company's flagship Authier Lithium Project.There are substantial synergies with the Authier project offering opportunities for the integration of both operations enhancing overall operational efficiencies and outputs. The successful bid for NAL (post balance date) now offers the fastest pathway for Sayona to becoming a world-scale producer and achieving the Company's goal of advancing from junior explorer to mid-tier miner and producer.To view financial report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0SXQT57Z





About Sayona Mining Ltd:



Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



