Gold Resource Corporation to Hold Q3 2021 Conference Call on October 28, 2021

DENVER, October 1, 2021 - Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") will issue a news release providing a summary of its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after the market close, file its 10Q with the financial and operating results for the period ended September 30, 2021 with EDGAR and host a conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kim Perry, Chief Financial Officer and Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2361/43124.

To join the call via telephone please use one of the following dial-in details:

Participant Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Entry Code: 552947

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the Company focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine, to close our acquisition of Aquila Resources Inc., and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Contacts:

Ann Wilkinson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

Ann.Wilkinson@GRC-USA.com

www.GoldResourcecorp.com

