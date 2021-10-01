Green River Gold Corp. Corrects Typographic Mistake in September 30, 2021 Press Release

EDMONTON, October 1, 2021 - Green River Gold Corp. (CSX.CN:CCR) (CNSX:CCR.CN) (OTC:CCRRF) (the "Company") issued a press release on September 30, 2021 announcing that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,200,000 Flow-Through Common Shares and up to 2,500,000 Units (the "Offering"). Due to a typographic mistake, the press release indicated that the common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to be issued pursuant to the Offering would be subject to acceleration if the closing price of the Company's Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is equal to or greater than $0.09 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days.

Please note that if the closing price of the Company's Common Shares on the CSE (or such other principal exchange on which the Common Shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of Warrants to the date which is thirty (30) days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Company (given by way of news release).

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. acquires and develops placer mining claims and mineral claims. The Company controls a 100% interest in the flagship Fontaine Gold Project. The 8,900-hectare Fontaine Gold Project is situated 12 kilometers southwest of Barkerville. The property includes both placer and hard-rock tenures. The properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Company controls a 100% interest in the 1,440-hectare Kymar Silver Project, located 28 kilometers West of Invermere, British Columbia.

The Company controls a 100% interest in placer mining projects on the Little Swift River, Sovereign Creek, Willow River, and Swift River. The Company rents placer claims to placer gold miners for cash rent, in lieu of a royalty.

Green River Gold Corp. also distributes equipment and supplies for the placer mining industry and is a Limited Partner in the Green River Gold Trading Limited Partnership, which purchases raw placer gold from miners. Those operations and mining projects are based out of a 6,000 square foot office, retail, and manufacturing facility in the heart of the Cariboo Mining District in Quesnel, British Columbia.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.

Mr. Perry Little, President and Chief Executive Officer

perry.little@greenrivergold.ca

780-993-2193

