Cleveland-Cliffs to Announce Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on October 22

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) will announce its third-quarter 2021 earnings results before the U.S. market open on Friday, October 22, 2021.

The Company invites interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of a conference call with securities analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results on October 22, 2021, at 10:00am ET. The call can be accessed at www.clevelandcliffs.com and will also be archived and available for replay at that address.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials and direct reduced iron to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. The Company serves a diverse range of markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products and is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.clevelandcliffs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005436/en/

Contact

MEDIA CONTACT:

Patricia Persico

Director, Corporate Communications

(216) 694-5316

INVESTOR CONTACT:

James Kerr

Manager, Investor Relations

(216) 694-7719