Cross River Ventures Upgrades to OTCQB Listing in US

Vancouver, October 1, 2021 - Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB marketplace in the US, under the symbol "CSRVF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "CRVC".

The Company expects the listing on the OTCQB to provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for US investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach.

"Upgrading to the OTCQB improves our reach in a globally influential marketplace," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "The QB listing gives Cross River greater access to millions of US investors. As we enter the next phase of growth the ability to connect with a significantly larger audience is of critically important," continued Mr. Klenman.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

In addition to the CSE and OTCQB listings, the Company continues to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6R".

About the Company

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,0090-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSVRF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

