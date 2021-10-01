Norsemont Board Member Moves to Advisory Board

Vancouver - October 1st, 2021 - Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE:NOM) (CNSX:NOM.CN) (OTC:NRRSF) (FWB:LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") announces Mr. Bill Koutsouras has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors effective September 30, 2021, due to his commitments as Lead Director of Galaxy Digital Holdings and as Chairman of Wheaton River Precious Metals International. Mr. Koutsouras will join Norsemont's advisory board and will continue to advise the Company.

Norsemont wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to Mr. Koutsouras for his time and dedication to the Company. We are pleased that his expertise will continue to serve the board from his advisory role.

We are experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and fast tracking our flagship project through to bankable feasibility. Norsemont Mining owns a 100% interest in the Choquelimpie Gold - Silver Project in Northern Chile, a previously permitted gold and silver mine. Choquelimpie has over 1,700 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure.

