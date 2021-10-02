Western Magnesium Grants Stock Options

WASHINGTON, October 1, 2021 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt-3WM) (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") today announced that it has granted 900,000 incentive stock options pursuant to its Stock Option Plan for its directors, employees, advisors and consultants. The options are exercisable at a price of CAD 0.50 per share for a period of five years. The Company has also made an amendment to the exercise price of the stock options previously granted on August 30, 2021, from CAD 0.70 to CAD 0.50.

Any shares issued on the exercise of these stock options will be subject to the holding period as required by the TSX Ventures as well as any additional hold periods as required by US securities laws and regulations.

This stock option grant and amendment are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

