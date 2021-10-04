ATAC Resources Ltd. Appoints new Director

VANCOUVER, Oct. 4, 2021 - ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC") (TSXV: ATC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James (Jim) Gray, CPA - CA, to ATAC's board of directors.

Mr. Gray is the managing partner of De Visser Gray LLP located in Vancouver, BC. Mr. Gray practices as a personal and corporate tax generalist and has extensive experience in accounting and audit engagements involving junior resource issuers and not-for-profit organizations. Mr. Gray is also the firm's representative on the CPABC's Public Company Technical Forum, which liaises with and advises senior staff of the BC Securities Commission.

In a volunteer capacity, Jim served as Treasurer of the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia ("AME") from 2004 to 2019 and for a total of 11 years was a founding director and Secretary-Treasurer of Geoscience BC. For his service to AME, Jim received that organization's Gold Pan Award for 2008. Mr. Gray is also a director of Arcus Development Group Inc.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jim Gray to our board. Jim's insights from his extensive work with junior mining companies and his previous volunteer work with AME and Geoscience BC will be immensely valuable," stated President and CEO, Graham Downs. "We look forward to working closely with Jim as we advance our exciting copper and gold projects in Yukon and Nevada."

ATAC has granted Mr. Gray incentive stock options entitling him to purchase up to a total of 250,000 ATAC common shares at a price of $0.18. The options are valid for a period expiring on July 8, 2026 and will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.

About ATAC

ATAC is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on exploring for gold and copper in Yukon and Nevada. Work on its ~1,700 km2 Rackla Gold Property in Yukon has resulted in the Osiris Project Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 4.23 g/t (in 12.4 Mt), the Tiger Deposit Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 464,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 3.19 g/t (in 4.5 Mt), a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit (Pre-tax NPV of $118.2M and IRR of 54.5%), and numerous early-stage gold and base metal discoveries. ATAC is well-financed with approximately $8 million in working capital.

On behalf of ATAC Resources Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE ATAC Resources Ltd.