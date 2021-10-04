CopAur Minerals Provides Exploration Program Update

Vancouver, October 4, 2021 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a detailed update on the 100% owned Williams Copper-Gold Project located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone region. The 5159-hectare property has been under active exploration since the early 1980s with the discovery and drilling of the T-Bill Gold Zone. Follow-up geophysical and geochemical work identified the GIC Cu-Au Zone, a highly prospective Cu-Au-Mo porphyry target.





Williams Cu-Au Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/98412_c464328a14df7bfd_001full.jpg

The T-Bill Gold Target is underlain by Asitka Group metavolcanics that have been altered to carbonate-muscovite-quartz schist over an area of 1,200 x 2,300 m. Gold-bearing quartz-arsenopyrite veins, with local visible gold, occur within and surrounding the alteration zone. Mineralized veins occur up to 30 cm in width or as swarms of smaller veinlets. High-grade historical gold intercepts include values up to 2.0 metres @ 35.0 g/t gold from drill hole B83-2.

The GIC Copper-Gold Porphyry Target is 3 km north of T-Bill and across the WNW-trending Grass Fault, separating the Asitka Group stratigraphy from the Upper Triassic Takla Group volcanic rocks. A 500 x 1,400 m copper-in-soil anomaly overlaps two 300 x 600 metre gold-in-soil anomalies. 2005 IP survey data shows a 600 x 1,800 m chargeability/resistivity high parallel to the copper soil anomaly.

Historical exploration work compiled on the property includes:

31 diamond drill holes totaling 6759 m of core

28 blast trenches

490 rock samples

2437 soil samples

136 silt samples

Ground geophysical surveys VLF-EM Magnetics Induced-Polarization

Aeromagnetic survey

To advance the Williams Gold & Copper Project, the CopAur team has completed a comprehensive historical data review and all new exploration data is being integrated with historical findings as it is acquired. This integration of old and new data is allowing us to refine our conceptual geological model for the T-Bill and GIC targets. CopAur's primary 2021 exploration season goals are to advance the T-Bill and GIC targets and identify new priority exploration targets. The Company plans to provide ongoing updates as data becomes available.

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on advancing orogenic gold and copper porphyry targets on the Williams Gold-Copper Project, located within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. CopAur Minerals is ideally situated within the emerging Toodoggone District along the eastern Cordilleran gold belt, composed of the Sheep Creek, Cariboo, and Cassiar orogenic gold districts. The Company is backed by a dynamic team of experienced resource sector professionals, including Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) members on its Advisory Board. The Williams Project represents exceptional shareholder value with significant gold and copper potential.





Historical data on the Williams Cu-Au Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/98412_c464328a14df7bfd_002full.jpg

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wade Barnes, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

