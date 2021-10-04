CopperSmith® Announces North American Manufacturing Expansion

WorldCopperSmith.com, a leading crafter of well-designed metal products, announces an increase in its manufacturing capacity in North America through a variety of strategic initiatives, including purchasing material production factories, contractor manufacturing agreements and acquisitions.



MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The company has entered the prototyping phase with five manufacturers in Mexico and one in the United States. These manufacturers have been vetted and successfully completed capabilities testing & compatibility matching. After the prototyping phase is completed, they will be ready to accept orders from the platform.

CopperSmith is actively looking for manufacturers who embrace custom made-to-order manufacturing, and primarily work with metal and are experienced in laser cutting, welding, finishes and packaging.

The initiative is being spearheaded in unison by vice president and managing partner Nick Wurm, along with Grambart. Wurm has extensive experience managing and working with specialty metal manufacturers.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Minneapolis, World CopperSmith's vision is to build the world's leading custom metalwork platform. It aims to provide the world's best shopping experience of custom metal products through superior design, innovation, and strategic partnership. For more information, visit http://www.worldcoppersmith.com.

