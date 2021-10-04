MAS Gold Corp. Completes Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Oct. 4, 2021 - MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAS) is completing a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement"), issuing 350,000 common shares of the Company for the proceeds of $36,750. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

The Private Placement is subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV. The securities issued via the placement subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period.

About MAS Gold Corp.

MAS Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploration projects in the prospective La Ronge Greenstone Belt of Saskatchewan. In the belt, MAS Gold operates the Greywacke, North Lake and Point advanced gold projects, each hosting drill-intercepted zones of gold mineralization. MAS Gold's NI 43-101 Technical Report of June 1, 2016 concerning the Greywacke deposit is available on SEDAR and on MAS Gold's website: www.masgoldcorp.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of MAS Gold Corp.

Jim Engdahl

President & CEO

t: 306-986-5722

c: 306-262-4964

MAS Gold Corp.

Suite 420 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1H2

www.masgoldcorp.com

