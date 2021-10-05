Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Rio Tinto reaches new labour agreement for BC Works (Kitimat)

01:33 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Rio Tinto has reached a new Collective Labour Agreement for its BC Works operation, which includes the Kitimat smelter and Kemano hydropower facility in British Columbia, following a vote by Unifor Local 2301 members.

In addition to the Collective Labour Agreement, the parties have agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding for a new way of working together and on a return to work protocol. The agreements outline a shared vision for a safe, engaged, strong and competitive business that will benefit employees, communities, the environment, and stakeholders.

Rio Tinto BC Works General Manager Affonso Bizon said: "We welcome this vote from employees in support of the new agreement and our shared vision of a strong, sustainable future for BC Works. Our focus will now be on ensuring the return of workers and ramp-up of production at the smelter is managed in a safe and controlled manner over coming months, to deliver lasting benefits for our employees, the broader community and our customers."

Over the next few days, Rio Tinto BC Works management will initiate the return to work process for employees, followed by the progressive restart of the smelter's production cells.



Contact

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations, UK
Illtud Harri
M +44 7920 503 600

David Outhwaite
M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Americas
Matthew Klar
T +1 514 608 4429

Media Relations, Australia
Jonathan Rose
M +61 447 028 913

Matt Chambers
M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough
M +61 436 653 412

Investor Relations, UK
Menno Sanderse
M: +44 7825 195 178

David Ovington
M +44 7920 010 978

Clare Peever
M +44 7788 967 877

Investor Relations, Australia
Natalie Worley
M +61 409 210 462

Amar Jambaa
M +61 472 865 948

Rio Tinto Plc
6 St James's Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885

Rio Tinto Ltd.
Level 7, 360 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: BC Works


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Rio Tinto Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
855018
AU000000RIO1
www.riotinto.com

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap