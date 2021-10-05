Rio Tinto reaches new labour agreement for BC Works (Kitimat)

Rio Tinto has reached a new Collective Labour Agreement for its BC Works operation, which includes the Kitimat smelter and Kemano hydropower facility in British Columbia, following a vote by Unifor Local 2301 members.

In addition to the Collective Labour Agreement, the parties have agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding for a new way of working together and on a return to work protocol. The agreements outline a shared vision for a safe, engaged, strong and competitive business that will benefit employees, communities, the environment, and stakeholders.

Rio Tinto BC Works General Manager Affonso Bizon said: "We welcome this vote from employees in support of the new agreement and our shared vision of a strong, sustainable future for BC Works. Our focus will now be on ensuring the return of workers and ramp-up of production at the smelter is managed in a safe and controlled manner over coming months, to deliver lasting benefits for our employees, the broader community and our customers."

Over the next few days, Rio Tinto BC Works management will initiate the return to work process for employees, followed by the progressive restart of the smelter's production cells.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004006014/en/

Contact

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations, UK

Illtud Harri

M +44 7920 503 600

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Americas

Matthew Klar

T +1 514 608 4429

Media Relations, Australia

Jonathan Rose

M +61 447 028 913

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough

M +61 436 653 412

Investor Relations, UK

Menno Sanderse

M: +44 7825 195 178

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Clare Peever

M +44 7788 967 877

Investor Relations, Australia

Natalie Worley

M +61 409 210 462

Amar Jambaa

M +61 472 865 948

Rio Tinto Plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Level 7, 360 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: BC Works