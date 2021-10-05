Menü Artikel
Central African Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Zani-Kodo Gold Project and Grants Incentive Stock Options

01:42 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, October 4, 2021 - Central African Gold Inc. (TSXV: CAGR) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Central African Gold") is pleased to announce the Corporation has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report dated October 1, 2021 on Sedar (www.sedar.com). The report is titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Zani-Kodo Gold Project, Democratic Republic of Congo" and was completed by Geosure Resource Consultants PTY Ltd.

The Corporation also announces the grant of 2,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to certain of its directors, officers, consultants, and employees pursuant to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CAD$ 0.20 per share.

About Central African Gold Inc.

Central African Gold is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral projects in the DRC. The implementation of a carbon capture and carbon credit program will complement mining operations, meet important ESG requirements, and present an opportunity for early revenue. Central African Gold has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions or relinquish concessions in the normal course of business. Central African Gold has an experienced management team located in the DRC.

For further information, please contact:
Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman
Phone: (604-834-2968)
Email: info@centralafricangold.com
Website: www.centralafricangold.com

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although the Corporation believes considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation its securities, or its financial or operating results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98582


