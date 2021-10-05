Menü Artikel
Benz Appoints a New Chief Financial Officer

05:14 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, October 4, 2021 - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) (the Company or Benz) announces the appointment of Mr. Simon Sharp as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2021. Mr. Sharp, who is based in Montreal, is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and also Australia. He has over 25 years' experience in senior roles providing financial reporting and accounting services to numerous public companies both in Canada and Australia.

He succeeds Mr. Carlos Escribano, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer and will remain as a non-executive consultant of the Company in order to ensure a seamless transition. The board wishes to thank Mr. Escribano for the significant contribution he has made to the Company over a number of years and wishes him well with his future endeavours.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. brings together an experienced team of geoscientists and finance professionals with a focused strategy to acquire and develop mineral projects with an emphasis on safe, low risk jurisdictions favourable to mining development. Benz is earning a 100% interest in the former producing high grade Eastmain gold mine, Ruby Hill West and Ruby Hill East projects in Quebec.

The Eastmain Gold Project is situated within the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada and currently hosts a NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) compliant resource of 376,000oz at 7.9gpt gold. The existing gold mineralization is associated with 15-20% semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite making it amenable to detection by electromagnetics. Several gold mineralization occurrences have been identified by previous explorers over a 10km long zone along strike from the Eastmain Mine with very limited testing outside the existing resource area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benz Mining Corp.
Xavier Braud, CEO

For more information please contact:

Paul Fowler
Head of Corporate Development (Canada)
Benz Mining Corp.
Telephone: +1 416 356 8165
Email: info@benzmining.com

Xavier Braud
CEO, Head of Corporate Development (Aus)
Benz Mining Corp.
Telephone +61 423 237 659
Email: info@benzmining.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98607


