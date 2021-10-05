Leocor Gold Begins Exploration Program at Hodges Hill Project, North Central Newfoundland, Canada

Vancouver, October 5, 2021 - Leocor Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "Leocor") (CNSX:LECR.CN) (OTC:LECRF) (FRA:LGO) is pleased to announce phase one exploration at its district scale Hodges Hill gold project, located in north central Newfoundland, Canada, is underway.

Hodge's Hill project consists of nine mineral licenses totaling 1562 claims and covers 39,050 hectares (390 square km) in the southwest corner of the Western Exploit District. The claims are host to distinct magnetic high units (Gabbros) in settings indicative of known regional gold occurrences. These rocks are associated with continental volcanism. Gabbros have long been recognized as being directly associated with gold mineralization in the Baie Verte area in occurrences such as Anaconda Mines Pine Cove deposit and more recently, the 2014 discovery by Anaconda of the Stog'er Tight and Argyle showings. The project covers major regional NE and NNW structures outlined by the regional NFLD airborne magnetic surveys. Anomalous government till sampling programs have identified gold and arsenic anomalies associated with these regional structures.

It has recently come to light that the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt is prospective for high-grade gold associated with strong northeast trending regional structures. High-grade gold at New Found Gold's Keats showing and Labrador Gold's Big Vein target were originally discovered with regional and targeted lake, till and soil geochemical programs. Both of these showings are associated with linear 1st vertical derivative Magnetic anomalies. Much of the gold in Newfoundland appears to have been deposited in a fairly tight window of time between 437 and 375 Ma.

Very similar geophysical anomalies are present on the Leocor claims and are associated with regional till anomalies identified by historical exploration (Noranda and others) and Newfoundland Government geochemical surveys.

The phase 1 program is designed to follow up additional 1st derivative magnetic high linear anomalies that are associated with regional till anomalies on the claims. Detailed C-horizon soil geochemical grids will target prospective magnetic high anomalies. Samples will be collected below the oxidized B-horizon wherever possible as this layer has been identified as being a mask to underlying anomalous till sediments which are more reflective of source material. The Phase 1 and Phase 2 geochemical programs are budgeted at 5000 samples on 20 grids spread over the project. The samples will be collected at 25m spacing on lines 100m-300m apart for phase 1 soils and infilled to 100m line spacing if anomalies are discovered. Grids will be expanded, as necessary.

Any soil anomalies identified will be followed up with prospecting, additional geochemical, geophysical, and geological programs, and drilling in future exploration programs.



Click Image To View Full Size

Image 1: Leocor's Western Exploits projects, Newfoundland, Canada

About Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor Gold Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous nearly 2,000 hectare exploration corridor. The Company also controls the 6,847-ha grassroots Startrek project near Gander, as well as three district scale land packages in North Central Newfoundland, known as Robert's Arm, Hodge's Hill, and Leamington, (collectively "Western Exploits") representing over 144,000 hectares (1,440 square kilometers) of prospective exploration ground covering numerous regional geologically favorable corridors conducive to gold mineralization.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure



Dr. Paul David Robinson, P.Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Robinson supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

Contact Information

Leocor Gold Inc.

Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer

Email: aklenman@leocorgold.com

Telephone: (604) 970-4330

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Option. Although Leocor believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Leocor cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Leocor is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the agreement of the parties to proceed with the proposed transaction on the terms set out in the Option Agreements or at all; Leocor's ability to exercise the Options; the state of the financial markets for Leocor's securities; the state of the natural resources sector in the event the Option, or any of them, are completed; recent market volatility; circumstances related to COVID-19; Leocor's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that Leocor is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to Leocor's initial public offering prospectus for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through Leocor's issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Leocor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.