Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "August Update"

AMERICAN FORK, Oct. 5, 2021 - Exploration, Development, and Production - Clifton Mining Company has received the production and sales report from Desert Hawk Gold Corp. (Desert Hawk) for the month of August 2021. Desert Hawk reported that during the month they sold 280 ounces of gold and 175 ounces of silver. These precious metals were all recovered from the leach pad. During the month, they also reported that an additional 18,348 tons of ore were crushed and added to the leach pad. Currently, there are an estimated 4,695 recoverable ounces of gold still on the pad. The average blasted gold ore grade in ounces per ton (opt) going on the leach pad, has also continued to increase over past historical grades, with this month's average up to 0.0257 opt. Clifton owns 5.81 million shares of Desert Hawk, as well as the property on which the operation resides.

