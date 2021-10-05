Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Clarity Gold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

14:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Oct. 05, 2021 - Clarity Gold Corp. ("Clarity" or the "Company") (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that Stephen Sulis has joined the management team as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Stephen Sulis is currently working as CFO with a number of TSX-V and CSE listed companies, predominately focused on the resource sector, both in Canada and around the globe. His professional experience includes exploration and mining companies, implementation of accounting software, various equity financings and implementation of internal control policies. In addition to his accounting experience, previously Mr. Sulis worked in the financial sector with TD Canada Trust. Mr. Sulis graduated with distinction at Capilano University, North Vancouver, and holds a bachelor's degree in business administration as well as an advanced diploma in international business studies.

Mr. Sulis is replacing Mr. Peter Nguyen as CFO and Corporate Secretary effective October 1, 2021. The Company would like to thank Mr. Nguyen for his service in seeing the Company through its Initial Public Offering and subsequent transactions and wishes him the best in future endeavours.

Additionally, the Company is updating its office location to Suite 1680 355 Burrard Street, Vancouver BC.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the Destiny Project, Clarity's flagship asset, a gold-focused project in the mineral rich Abitibi region in Quebec. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CLAR". To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"James Rogers"
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 1 (833) 387-7436
Email: info@claritygoldcorp.com
Website: claritygoldcorp.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Clarity Gold Corp.

Clarity Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2P71M
CA18066C1068
www.claritygoldcorp.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap