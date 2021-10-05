Candente Copper Appoints Harbor Access

VANCOUVER, Oct. 05, 2021 - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX: DNT, BVL: DNT) ("Candente Copper", "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Harbor Access LLC, a strategic Investor Relations firm with offices in the US and Canada. Harbor Access will provide Investor Relations support and investor outreach to the Company.



"This latest appointment is part of our new outreach program and greater transparency of all that we are doing at Candente Copper. We are in the midst of a strong copper bull market and want to ensure that our evolving investment opportunity is seen and heard by more investors," stated Joanne Freeze, President and CEO of Candente Copper.

The initial term of the contract is for six months with a monthly retainer of US$7,500.

"We are excited to work with Joanne and her team at Candente Copper, to build upon the work they have done so far and expand their Investor Relations program," commented Jonathan Paterson, Managing Partner Harbor Access.

About Harbor Access

Harbor Access is a full-service strategic Investor Relations firm with unrivalled access to North American and European institutional investors. Harbor Access takes a measured approach to developing or recalibrating a client's investment story.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company's most advanced project is its 100% owned Ca?ariaco project, which includes the Ca?ariaco Norte deposit as well as the Ca?ariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

Ausenco Engineering Inc. has been engaged to conduct an updated PEA to evaluate a new development strategy for the Ca?ariaco Norte Project. The updated PEA will evaluate new options (identified in the recently completed Desktop Study) to reduce both the CapEx and OpEx from the analyses conducted between 2010 and 2014. The updated PEA study is estimated to be completed before the end of Q4 2021.

Geometallurgical modelling of the deposit and updated smelting costs have indicated that the Outotec Roaster proposed during previous studies will not be required, and therefore it will not be contemplated in the PEA.

Tailings storage methodologies which could improve ESG practices will be assessed in more detail as part of the PEA. The scope of work will include cost-effective mining, process plant and infrastructure design concepts, as well as managing the overall NI 43-101 PEA to drive value-adding initiatives across the entire project, while meeting Candente Copper's ESG vision.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., CEO, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. She has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

