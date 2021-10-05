Glen Eagle Resources Inc. Reports on Operations and Smelting

Montreal, Oct 5, 2021 Glen Eagle Resources Inc. - (TSXV:GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the recent ramp-up of its operations at Cobra Oro's gold processing plant in Honduras, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, have yielded excellent results which are reflected by the least downtime ever since the inception of the plant five years ago.

Karl Trudeau, COO, comments: "All efforts have been put in place to properly ramp-up the plant in a professionnal way involving the revision of the primary crushing system, the realignment of the ball mill gear system and maintenance of the pumps, including the main vacuum pump system leading to the Merrill Crowe gold precipitation process."

Indeed, downtime caused by mechanical failures has been very rare in the past two months and should improve further with a substantial amount of spare parts expected to be delivered in the near future. As a consequence of these major improvements, Cobra Oro is adding a third shift to production and working closely with its ore providers to increase tonnage and grade for better throughput.

In conjuction to the ramp-up, the Company was able to smelt a dore bar valued at approximately $170,000 Canadian dollars representing three weeks of production time. Additional data on gold-silver recoveries and production throughput will be released when the Company receives its upcoming metallurgical balance.

