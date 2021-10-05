One World Lithium Updates Drilling Program on its Salar Del Diablo Lithium-Brine Project

VANCOUVER, October 05, 2021 - One World Lithium Inc. (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (OTC:OWRDF) (the "Company") ("OWL") is pleased to announce the drilling of DDH-4 (diamond drill hole) that, as noted in the Company's news release of September 23, 2021 had commenced at its Salar Del Diablo Lithium Brine Project in Mexico.

DDH-4 reached a depth of 381 meters (1,250 feet) on October 2, 2021, with an expected total depth of 600 meters. The project field manager has taken samples from a 50 meter zone between 331 and 381 meters. Drilling resumed late on October 03, 2021. If the results of DDH-4 warrant it, other boreholes will be drilled in the area.

The Operator, Mike Rosko of Montgomery & Associates notes that DDH-4 may intersect "historic and current hydrothermal activity is evident and may be a source of lithium, such as in the Lithium Triangle in Argentina & Chile

Clarification on Critical Fluid Separation Technology.

In the Company's news released on September 23, 2021, it noted the proof of concept was delayed for its critical fluid separation technology. The company's clarification is the delay has been nominal and will provide updates from time to time.

Current Price of Lithium Carbonate

As reported by Fastmarkets on September 26, 2021, the spot price of lithium carbonate continues to rise by 40.1 % from the previous month average, going from $ 14,630 USD to $ 20,500 USD per metric ton1. So, since September, 2020 the spot price of lithium carbonate has risen from $ 6,750 USD to $ 20,500 per metric ton which is a 204 % increase.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on lithium in brine projects and new lithium separation technologies. It currently has earned a 60% property interest in the Salar del Diablo property. On completing the southern drill program, OWL will earn an additional 20% property interest and has an option to purchase a further 10% property interest for a total of a 90% property interest in the 103,450 hectare (399 square mile) Salar del Diablo Lithium Brine project located in the State of Baja California, Mexico.

1.Figures taken from Lithium price spotlight - Weekly price updates -Fastmarkets (September 26, 2021) https://www.fastmarkets.com/commodities/industrial-minerals/lithium-price-spotlight?utm_source=spotlight-alert&utm_medium=email-marketing&utm_campaign=lithium&mkt_tok=Mzc2LUtWVi0xNzcAAAF_xJjK-3x4bYHsMEGg2DJULKqtk7kKD5mUr8k-eJxj_JPnDPK80C9h7yIAHBK6SquD_8ojXHv2WAPY0wFyd2Rtt18zXclhzUI8wfzmTwh0kA

