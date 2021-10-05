Engineer Gold Mines Mobilizes to Site to Advance Environmental Work in Support of a Bulk Sample Permit

Vancouver, October 5, 2021 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company" or "Engineer") (TSXV:EAU) (OTC:EGMLF) is pleased to announce it is advancing environmental work as part of its application to complete a 10,000 tonne bulk sample at its Engineer Gold Mine project near Atlin, BC.

The Company, with the support of its environmental consultants, Ensero Solutions Inc. (Ensero), based out of Whitehorse, Yukon are collecting environmental baseline data at the Engineer Gold Mine. The first phase of work carried out was an aquatic resources assessment which included the collection of benthic invertebrates, stream sediment, periphyton and surface water quality. Ensero also carried out a fish habitat assessment in lower Engineer Creek during the initial phase of work. Phase 2 beginning this week, includes additional surface water sampling and hydrology measurements in Engineer Creek and Tagish Lake and collection of waste rock, tailings, ore and soil samples for geochemical analysis. The environmental baseline data collected in 2021 is expected to support the advancement of permit applications towards obtaining authorization to complete a 10,000-tonne bulk sample.

Company president Andrew H. Rees commented "We are pleased to be advancing the Company through the bulk sample permit application process. Mining a 10,000 tonne bulk sample will allow the Company to gain a greater knowledge of the mining and milling characteristics of the Engineer Mine as we concurrently endeavour to expand our existing resources at the approximately 25km long Engineer project."

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. is focused on reestablishing gold production at the Company's 100%-owned, historical high-grade Engineer Gold Mine, 32km southwest of Atlin, BC. Exploration and development work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold targets over the Company's 25 km long (18,319 hectare) contiguous claim grouping, which includes prospects: Wann River, 5 km to the southwest; Happy Sullivan, 3 km to the northeast; and TAG, acquired in 2020, 7 km to the north, of the historical Engineer Mine.

