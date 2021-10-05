Menü Artikel
Inomin Grants Stock Options

18:33 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, October 5, 2021 - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") reports that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, 1,300,000 stock options (the "Options") have been granted under the Company's stock option plan to certain officers, directors, and an advisor of the Company. The Options are exercisable until October 5, 2026 at a price of $0.10 per common share, and vest immediately.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, especially gold, silver and nickel projects that display strong potential to host significant mineral resources. Inomin holds the La Gitana and Pena Blanca gold-silver properties in Mexico. The company owns a 100% interest in the Beaver-Lynx sulphide nickel project in south-central British Columbia, and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-gold-silver VMS project in south-west British Columbia. Inomin also owns 100% of the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project in Newfoundland under option to Maritime Resources Corp. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President and CEO

For more information please contact:

John Gomez
Tel. 604.566.8703
info@inominmines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98651


Mineninfo

Inomin Mines Inc.

Inomin Mines Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
?
CA45782J1075
www.inominmines.com
Minenprofile
