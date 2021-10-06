Vango Mining Limited: 3,000m RC Drilling Program to Advance Ned's Creek JV

Sydney, Australia - Lodestar Minerals advises that a program of RC drilling is scheduled to commence shortly on the Ned's Creek JV with Vango Mining Ltd. (ASX:VAN). Vango has authorised the RC drill rig currently operating on their Marymia Gold Project to re-deploy to Neds' Creek to carry out approximately 3,000m of drilling, with the program scheduled to commence within 10 days. Details of the drilling program are provided below.An initial program comprising up to 3,000m of RC drilling is planned for Contessa and Central Park prospects. The granite contact at Contessa represents a major structural corridor that has not been effectively tested. Drilling along strike at Central Park and Gidgee Flat prospects (see Figure 1*), has confirmed that gold mineralisation occurs within and adjacent to late intrusions preferentially localised on the granite-greenstone contact. The planned RC program is designed to specifically target the granite contact at Contessa as a potential feeder for the mineralisation discovered to date.The Contessa mineralisation comprises a series of north-dipping, stacked lenses within an intensely altered host sequence. Mineralised lenses have been defined over a strike distance of 200m in RC and diamond drilling (system remains open) that reported a number of high-grade gold intersections within an extensive, mineralised sericite-pyrite alteration halo. Significant intersections reported from the primary zone include;- 4m at 74g/t Au from 140m in LNRC026- 4m at 5.6g/t Au from 170m in LNRC043- 10m at 1.4g/t Au from 138m in LNRC020- 0.65m at 9.7g/t Au from 142.85m in LND002- 12m at 1.5g/t Au from 126m in LNRC048,including 1m at 9.2g/t Au from 135m.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/MKCK7X39





Vango Mining Ltd. (ASX:VAN) is an exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) located in the mid-west region of Western Australia, consisting of 45 granted mining leases over 300km2.



Marymia has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3 g/t Au, underpinned by Trident - 410koz @ 8 g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.





Vango Mining Ltd.





Bruce McInnes Executive Chairman Vango Mining Ltd. E: info@vangomining.com T: +61 418 183 466 W: www.vangomining.com Media and Investor Inquiries James Moses Mandate Corporate E: james@mandatecorporate.com.au T: +61 420 991 574