Magnis Energy Technologies Limited: October Corporate Presentation

Sydney, Australia - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd.'s (ASX:MNS) (FRA:U1P) (OTCMKTS:URNXF) technology partner C4V has developed a patented and commercialised bio-mineralising process (BMLMP) will add 15-20% nominal cell voltage to the popular LFP chemistry with significantly higher energy density and a higher cycle life.
Barriers to battery adoption:
Speed of charging Safety Energy density Cost Lifespan
IM3 has first mover advantage through C4V's commercialised battery technology which improves on current barriers.
To view the presentation, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7F6ZI7EC
About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited:
Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:URNXF) (FRA:U1P) aims to become a leading global producer of next-generation green credentialed Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB) cells, enabling the future energy requirements of the world, the global storage of renewable energy and electrification of transportation.
Leveraging off a world class graphite asset in Tanzania, associated production IP and a strategy partnership with US based Charge CCV, Magnis will manage an end to end supply chain, sourcing the raw materials and associated technologies for these cells.
Magnis has three core areas of focus which provide the Company with a strategic advantage; battery technologies, gigafactories and graphite.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!