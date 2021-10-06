Wallbridge Updates Progress on Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at Fenelon

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2021 - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX:WM) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its maiden mineral resource estimate ("MMRE") for the Fenelon Gold Property ("Fenelon" or the "Property") is progressing well and is scheduled for release by the end of October along with an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Martiniere Gold Property ("Martiniere"). The assay results announced today include the final assays to be included in the MMRE. Drilling is continuing with up to 11 drill rigs; approximately 45-50,000 additional metres are planned for the remainder of the year. Future assay results will be included in upcoming resource updates.



Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MMRE")

The MMRE will include assays from over 300,000 metres of drilling from within an approximately 1.0 by 1.5-kilometre area in the central part of the known mineralized footprint at Fenelon, from surface to a maximum depth of approximately 1,000 metres.

The MMRE will encompass:

near surface potentially open pittable mineralization in Area 51;

near surface high-grade mineralization adjacent to the existing mine workings from the Gabbro Zones;

wide zones of potentially bulk mineable underground mineralization from the Tabasco, Cayenne, Contact and Area 51 Zones;



"Our resource estimation at Fenelon is progressing well, and the majority of the results announced today are still part of the maiden resource database," stated Marz Kord, President & CEO of Wallbridge. "The MMRE is an important milestone for the Company, less than 3 years after the initial discovery of the Area 51 and Tabasco zones, and represents the first major steppingstone in developing one of Quebec's new large gold deposits. The deposit remains open in multiple directions laterally and at depth and we see a lot of potential to grow this deposit to ultimately become a significant gold producer. Over the remainder of the year, we will ramp- up our exploration drilling efforts to expand the known mineralized footprint at Fenelon in order to better understand the ultimate size potential of this deposit and the surrounding property."

Tabasco-Cayenne-Contact Zones, Definition Drill Results

Nominal 75 metre-spaced definition drilling of the Tabasco-Cayenne-Contact Zones over a strike length of approximately 800 metres and vertical depths between 300 and 1,000 metres in support of the MMRE was the primary focus of the Company's drilling campaign between January and August of this year.

Highlight intersections (> 30 metal factor; metal factor = Au grade multiplied by thickness) since our last news release from this program, include:

FA-21-283B 5.97 g/t Au over 8.70 metres in the Tabasco Zone (see Figs. 1, 2 and 7); FA-19-096-W1 2.67 g/t Au over 21.85 metres, including 4.63 g/t Au over 8.75 metres in the Tabasco Zone (see Figs. 1, 2 and 6); FA-19-096-W2 6.97 g/t Au over 4.60 metres, including 48.54 g/t Au over 0.50 metres in the Cayenne Zone (see Figs. 1, 2 and 6); FA-20-159-W2 4.38 g/t Au over 7.75 metres, including 9.01 g/t Au over 3.05 metres in the Cayenne Zone (see Figs. 1, 2 and 7); FA-20-205-W1 3.12 g/t Au over 12.45 metres, and 1.99 g/t Au over 16.30 metres in the Tabasco Zone (see Figs. 1, 2 and 8); FA-21-261 3.56 g/t Au over 9.45 metres in the Tabasco Zone (see Figs. 1, 2 and 7); FA-21-261-W2 3.03 g/t Au over 11.50 metres, including 45.61 g/t Au over 0.50 metres in the Cayenne Zone (see Figs. 1, 2 and 6); FA-21-266-W1 2.21 g/t Au over 25.10 metres, including 3.59 g/t Au over 11.75 metres in the Contact Zone (see Figs. 1 and 2); FA-21-293A 3.72 g/t Au over 9.00 metres, including 5.56 g/t Au over 5.60 metres in the Tabasco Zone (see Figs. 1, 2 and 6)

Area 51, Definition Drill Results

As the definition drill holes approach the Tabasco-Cayenne-Contact Zones, they also transect the Area 51 gold vein network, providing important information from all of these zones.

Highlight intersections (> 30 metal factor; metal factor = Au grade multiplied by thickness) of Area 51 zones reported today include:

FA-21-282 3.80 g/t Au over 10.70 metres, including 11.67 g/t Au over 2.55 metres (see Figs. 1 and 3); FA-21-258-W1 0.83 g/t Au over 36.10 metres, including 14.50 g/t Au over 0.50 metres, and 3.71 g/t Au over 2.95 metres, and 6.91 g/t Au over 5.50 metres (see Fig. 1); FA-21-250-W4 2.10 g/t Au over 84.70 metres, including 5.15 g/t Au over 14.30 metres, which further includes 18.87 g/t Au over 3.20 metres, 2.97 g/t Au over 5.10 metres, and 17.85 g/t Au over 3.70 metres (see Figs. 1 and 4); FA-21-289 2.29 g/t Au over 32.00 metres, including 4.09 g/t Au over 9.00 metres, and 3.54 g/t Au over 9.20 metres (see Fig. 1); FA-21-264A-W1 8.49 g/t Au over 4.45 metres, including 50.06 g/t Au over 0.65 metres, and 64.81 g/t Au over 0.50 metres (see Figs. 1 and 5); FA-21-264A-W2 31.40 g/t Au over 1.50 metres, and 7.90 g/t Au over 3.70 metres, including 16.05 g/t Au over 1.30 metres (see Figs. 1 and 5); FA-21-282 24.79 g/t Au over 1.70 metres, including 73.70 g/t Au over 0.50 metres (see Figs. 1 and 3); FA-21-282-W2 19.93 g/t Au over 2.20 metres (see Figs. 1 and 3); FA-21-295 3.98 g/t Au over 7.50 metres, including 43.50 g/t Au over 0.50 metres (see Figs. 1 and 3); FA-21-298 2.47 g/t Au over 18.65 metres, including 42.80 g/t Au over 0.50 metres (see Figs. 1 and 8);

In-fill Sampling Program Results

A systematic campaign of continuous in-fill sampling of historic drill holes to a vertical depth of 250 metres, as well as within modelled mineralized corridors at greater depth was completed in order to collect further information for the open pit constrained portion of the MMRE.

Assay results from the historic drilling in-fill sampling program are highlighted by:

FA-19-103 3.88 g/t Au over 9.00 metres, and 3.28 g/t Au over 6.00 metres, including 7.02 g/t Au over 2.00 metres in Area 51 (see Figs. 1 and 7); 19-1110-012 5.48 g/t Au over 3.00 metres in the Gabbro Zones (see Fig. 1 and 2);

2021 Drilling Program Update

Approximately 150,000 to 170,000 metres of drilling, including 20,000 to 25,000 metres devoted to regional exploration on the Company's district-scale, underexplored land package on the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend, is planned for 2021.

Assay results of 48 drill holes of the 2021 exploration drill program and 3 historic drill holes are reported in the Table and Figures below. All figures and a table with drill hole information of recently completed holes are posted on the Company's website under "Current Program" at https://www.wallbridgemining.com/s/fenelon.asp.

Figure 1. Fenelon Gold, Plan View

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2453546-1639-42b0-9386-63f54661cacb

Figure 2. Fenelon Gold, Tabasco-Cayenne-Gabbro Zones Long Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/301c911e-aa34-49dc-ad52-0845afe11130

Figure 3. Fenelon Gold, Cross Section 9825_E

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7497db78-ccdd-48aa-b725-499d90ade844

Figure 4. Fenelon Gold, Cross Section 9900_E

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/216a055e-4ff4-4a3c-aaa3-40db75b4de96

Figure 5. Fenelon Gold, Cross Section 9975_E

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22e9e0b6-e48a-49b2-b884-8dc855fcd309

Figure 6. Fenelon Gold, Cross Section 10125_E

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47f9e13b-fb3c-4458-8141-031617356f57

Figure 7. Fenelon Gold, Cross Section 10200_E

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6992f0f9-ada9-43ef-8772-bc1031f0ef62

Figure 8. Fenelon Gold, Cross Section 10350_E

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1e9beca-642c-4ebf-b928-710e4e5dcdf3

Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor Section (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) 19-1110-012 62.80 65.80 3.00 5.48 5.48 Main Gabbro 10575 FA-19-085 50.50 54.50 4.00 1.35 1.35 Tabasco 9825 FA-19-096-W1 772.30 794.15 21.85 2.67 2.67 VG Tabasco 10125 Including… 785.40 794.15 8.75 4.63 4.63 VG Tabasco 10125 FA-19-096-W1 861.60 862.60 1.00 5.10 5.10 Cayenne 10050 FA-19-096-W2 679.00 682.55 3.55 2.01 2.01 Area 51 10125 FA-19-096-W2 763.10 773.75 10.65 1.95 1.95 VG Tabasco 10125 Including… 766.85 769.05 2.20 3.44 3.44 VG Tabasco 10125 FA-19-096-W2 811.70 815.65 3.95 2.08 2.08 Tabasco 10125 FA-19-096-W2 893.40 898.00 4.60 6.97 6.97 VG Cayenne 10125 Including… 893.40 893.90 0.50 48.54 48.54 VG Cayenne 10125 FA-19-103 435.00 444.00 9.00 3.88 3.88 Area 51 10200 FA-19-103 582.00 588.00 6.00 3.28 3.28 VG Area 51 10200 Including… 584.00 586.00 2.00 7.02 7.02 VG Area 51 10200 FA-20-148 655.00 656.50 1.50 4.63 4.63 Area 51 10250 FA-20-159-W2 526.20 528.65 2.45 2.14 2.14 Area 51 10200 FA-20-159-W2 532.70 540.00 7.30 2.46 2.46 Area 51 10200 Including… 536.00 537.50 1.50 8.83 8.83 Area 51 10200 FA-20-159-W2 551.00 554.00 3.00 2.01 2.01 Area 51 10200 FA-20-159-W2 573.80 580.75 6.95 1.96 1.96 VG Area 51 10200 FA-20-159-W2 632.50 637.20 4.70 2.79 2.79 VG Area 51 10200 FA-20-159-W2 654.00 657.00 3.00 1.97 1.97 Area 51 10200 FA-20-159-W2 723.10 733.10 10.00 2.13 2.13 Area 51 10200 FA-20-159-W2 749.65 751.90 2.25 2.59 2.59 Area 51 10200 FA-20-159-W2 757.50 762.70 5.20 2.62 2.62 VG Area 51 10200 FA-20-159-W2 825.10 830.30 5.20 3.73 3.73 Contact Zone 10200 FA-20-159-W2 923.70 931.45 7.75 4.38 4.38 VG Cayenne 10200 Including… 923.70 926.75 3.05 9.01 9.01 VG Cayenne 10200 FA-20-205-W1 669.00 671.60 2.60 2.50 2.50 Area 51 10350 FA-20-205-W1 695.50 698.85 3.35 2.18 2.18 VG Area 51 10350 Including… 697.30 698.85 1.55 3.70 3.70 VG Area 51 10350 FA-20-205-W1 711.50 713.00 1.50 7.08 7.08 Area 51 10350 FA-20-205-W1 749.70 755.20 5.50 5.18 5.18 VG Area 51 10350 Including… 749.70 750.20 0.50 28.24 28.24 VG Area 51 10350 FA-20-205-W1 815.50 817.00 1.50 3.73 3.73 Area 51 10350 FA-20-205-W1 883.00 884.00 1.00 6.14 6.14 Area 51 10350 FA-20-205-W1 942.00 954.45 12.45 3.12 3.12 Tabasco 10350 FA-20-205-W1 973.00 989.30 16.30 1.99 1.99 VG Tabasco 10350 FA-21-246A 326.00 326.50 0.50 12.80 12.80 Area 51 9750 FA-21-250-W1 737.00 738.80 1.80 4.11 4.11 Area 51 9900 FA-21-250-W1 1037.00 1041.50 4.50 5.89 5.89 VG Tabasco 9900 Including… 1041.00 1041.50 0.50 33.26 33.26 VG Tabasco 9900 FA-21-250-W2 736.55 739.00 2.45 2.79 2.79 Area 51 9900 Including… 738.00 739.00 1.00 6.11 6.11 Area 51 9900 FA-21-250-W2 962.00 968.00 6.00 1.99 1.99 Area 51 9900 Including… 965.25 966.00 0.75 8.32 8.32 Area 51 9900 FA-21-250-W2 977.00 980.00 3.00 3.42 3.42 VG Area 51 9900 Including… 977.85 978.35 0.50 17.14 17.14 VG Area 51 9900 FA-21-250-W2 1007.50 1011.00 3.50 3.87 3.87 VG Area 51 9900 FA-21-250-W3 499.50 501.00 1.50 3.56 3.56 Area 51 9900 FA-21-250-W4 721.50 723.00 1.50 4.27 4.27 Area 51 9900 FA-21-250-W4 871.00 955.70 84.70 2.10 1.91 VG Area 51 9900 Including… 888.00 902.30 14.30 5.15 5.15 VG Area 51 9900 Which Includes… 893.40 896.60 3.20 18.87 18.87 VG Area 51 9900 And… 927.40 932.50 5.10 2.97 2.97 VG Area 51 9900 And… 952.00 955.70 3.70 17.85 13.55 VG Area 51 9900 FA-21-251 No Significant Mineralization(4) 9825 & 9750 FA-21-253 254.00 257.95 3.95 3.66 3.66 Tabasco 10200 FA-21-253 295.15 305.00 9.85 0.80 0.80 VG Tabasco 10200 FA-21-253 327.00 337.20 10.20 0.83 0.83 VG Tabasco 10200 Including… 333.75 337.20 3.45 1.69 1.69 VG Tabasco 10200 FA-21-253 635.50 642.00 6.50 2.95 2.95 Cayenne 10200 Including… 639.00 640.50 1.50 8.35 8.35 Cayenne 10200 FA-21-254 No Significant Mineralization(4) 10350 & 10275 FA-21-255 329.50 331.00 1.50 4.01 4.01 VG Area 51 10050 FA-21-255 561.00 562.70 1.70 3.46 3.46 VG Tabasco 10050 FA-21-256 No Significant Mineralization(4) 10200 & 10275 FA-21-258 214.00 235.70 21.70 0.90 0.90 VG Area 51 10050 Including… 225.55 230.20 4.65 2.69 2.69 VG Area 51 10050 FA-21-258-W1 225.90 262.00 36.10 0.83 0.83 VG Area 51 10050 Including… 244.50 245.00 0.50 14.50 14.50 VG Area 51 10050 And… 259.05 262.00 2.95 3.71 3.71 VG Area 51 10050 FA-21-258-W1 310.10 315.00 4.90 1.21 1.21 Area 51 10050 FA-21-258-W1 333.00 334.50 1.50 4.37 4.37 Area 51 10050 FA-21-258-W1 396.00 401.50 5.50 6.91 6.91 Area 51 10050 FA-21-258-W1 415.00 416.50 1.50 5.86 5.86 Area 51 10050 FA-21-258-W1 582.00 585.50 3.50 2.74 2.74 Tabasco 10050 FA-21-259 No Significant Mineralization(4) 10350 & 10425 FA-21-261 67.00 78.50 11.50 0.89 0.89 VG Area 51 10200 Including… 67.00 72.50 5.50 1.19 1.19 Area 51 10200 FA-21-261 688.60 702.60 14.00 1.73 1.73 Area 51 10200 Including… 688.60 694.60 6.00 3.16 3.16 Area 51 10200 FA-21-261 846.85 848.50 1.65 4.28 4.28 Area 51 10200 FA-21-261 939.50 946.20 6.70 2.24 2.24 VG Area 51 10200 Including… 939.50 940.00 0.50 24.69 24.69 VG Area 51 10200 FA-21-261 1098.40 1107.85 9.45 3.56 3.56 VG Tabasco 10200 FA-21-261-W1 694.90 700.60 5.70 2.33 2.33 Area 51 10200 Including… 694.90 696.10 1.20 7.98 7.98 Area 51 10200 FA-21-261-W1 843.50 845.95 2.45 2.85 2.85 Area 51 10200 FA-21-261-W1 983.10 988.45 5.35 4.00 4.00 VG Area 51 10200 Including… 983.10 984.60 1.50 13.29 13.29 VG Area 51 10200 FA-21-261-W1 1010.60 1012.70 2.10 3.07 3.07 Contact Zone 10200 FA-21-261-W1 1084.00 1084.70 0.70 12.30 12.30 Cayenne 10200 FA-21-261-W2 696.90 699.40 2.50 2.09 2.09 Area 51 10200 FA-21-261-W2 776.35 776.85 0.50 13.57 13.57 VG Area 51 10200 FA-21-261-W2 839.85 841.45 1.60 4.61 4.61 VG Area 51 10200 FA-21-261-W2 871.00 873.80 2.80 2.18 2.18 VG Area 51 10200 FA-21-261-W2 976.10 978.25 2.15 6.40 6.40 VG Area 51 10200 FA-21-261-W2 1023.75 1025.55 1.80 2.92 2.92 Area 51 10125 FA-21-261-W2 1106.50 1118.00 11.50 3.03 3.03 VG Cayenne 10125 Including… 1117.50 1118.00 0.50 45.61 45.61 VG Cayenne 10125 FA-21-261-W3 701.45 706.50 5.05 2.42 2.42 Area 51 10200 FA-21-261-W3 814.50 817.60 3.10 2.26 2.26 VG Area 51 10200 FA-21-261-W3 1046.10 1047.60 1.50 3.90 3.90 VG Area 51 10200 FA-21-261-W3 1080.05 1084.00 3.95 3.42 3.42 Area 51 10200 Including… 1083.35 1084.00 0.65 14.90 14.90 Area 51 10200 FA-21-261-W3 1132.60 1135.00 2.40 2.39 2.39 VG Tabasco 10200 FA-21-261-W4 689.00 690.00 1.00 5.68 5.68 Area 51 10200 FA-21-261-W4 709.65 710.40 0.75 15.20 15.20 Area 51 10200 FA-21-261-W4 873.50 875.50 2.00 3.57 3.57 Area 51 10200 FA-21-261-W4 995.00 999.50 4.50 2.70 2.70 Area 51 10125 FA-21-262 142.00 154.00 12.00 0.68 0.68 VG Area 51 9525 FA-21-263 650.40 651.00 0.60 30.93 30.93 VG Cayenne 10350 FA-21-263-W1 No Significant Mineralization(4) 10425 & 10500 FA-21-264A-W1 314.70 319.15 4.45 8.49 8.48 VG Area 51 9975 Including… 318.50 319.15 0.65 50.06 50.00 VG Area 51 9975 FA-21-264A-W1 352.70 353.20 0.50 64.81 50.00 VG Area 51 9975 FA-21-264A-W1 402.30 408.00 5.70 1.71 1.71 VG Area 51 9975 FA-21-264A-W2 300.00 302.20 2.20 2.50 2.50 Area 51 9975 FA-21-264A-W2 355.80 356.45 0.65 22.80 22.80 Area 51 9975 FA-21-264A-W2 400.00 402.30 2.30 3.52 3.52 VG Area 51 9975 Including… 401.75 402.30 0.55 12.19 12.19 VG Area 51 9975 FA-21-264A-W2 432.00 433.50 1.50 31.40 31.40 Area 51 9975 FA-21-264A-W2 457.50 461.20 3.70 7.90 7.90 VG Area 51 9975 Including… 459.90 461.20 1.30 16.05 16.05 VG Area 51 9975 FA-21-264A-W2 500.50 503.50 3.00 3.66 3.66 Tabasco 9975 FA-21-264A-W2 546.20 547.40 1.20 4.35 4.35 Tabasco 9975 FA-21-264A-W3 No Significant Mineralization(4) 9975 FA-21-264A-W4 319.75 320.40 0.65 16.60 16.60 Area 51 9975 FA-21-264A-W4 371.40 371.90 0.50 17.67 17.67 VG Area 51 9975 FA-21-264A-W4 383.90 387.00 3.10 1.88 1.88 VG Area 51 9975 FA-21-264A-W4 416.60 421.40 4.80 3.82 3.82 Area 51 9975 FA-21-266-W1 823.30 826.60 3.30 2.79 2.79 VG Area 51 10250 FA-21-266-W1 1113.30 1114.50 1.20 6.46 6.46 Contact Zone 10250 FA-21-266-W1 1125.00 1150.10 25.10 2.21 2.21 Contact Zone 10250 Including… 1125.00 1136.75 11.75 3.59 3.59 Contact Zone 10250 FA-21-266-W1 1196.50 1199.50 3.00 1.98 1.98 Cayenne 10250 FA-21-266-W2 841.00 842.00 1.00 14.03 14.03 VG Area 51 10250 FA-21-266-W2 1083.00 1092.30 9.30 2.29 2.29 VG Area 51 10350 Including… 1091.75 1092.30 0.55 21.11 21.11 VG Area 51 10350 FA-21-266-W2 1113.00 1114.00 1.00 6.92 6.92 Contact Zone 10350 FA-21-266-W2 1183.00 1184.50 1.50 7.50 7.50 Cayenne 10350 FA-21-274 116.50 128.00 11.50 0.89 0.89 Contact zone 9750 FA-21-277A 317.50 320.50 3.00 3.49 3.49 Tabasco 10250 FA-21-277A 366.00 369.00 3.00 1.87 1.87 Tabasco 10250 FA-21-277A 490.00 493.00 3.00 3.81 3.81 Tabasco 10250 FA-21-277A 502.65 505.70 3.05 2.39 2.39 Tabasco 10250 FA-21-278 458.20 458.75 0.55 10.10 10.10 Tabasco 10250 FA-21-281 No Significant Mineralization(4) 9975 FA-21-282 182.30 200.00 17.70 0.68 0.68 Area 51 9825 Including… 182.30 183.55 1.25 6.53 6.53 Area 51 9825 FA-21-282 266.40 277.10 10.70 3.80 3.80 Area 51 9825 Including… 266.40 268.95 2.55 11.67 11.67 Area 51 9825 FA-21-282 302.50 304.00 1.50 5.53 5.53 Area 51 9825 FA-21-282 379.70 390.00 10.30 1.50 1.50 VG Area 51 9825 Including… 387.75 390.00 2.25 5.13 5.13 VG Area 51 9825 FA-21-282 478.30 478.80 0.50 11.00 11.00 Area 51 9825 FA-21-282 496.30 498.00 1.70 24.79 17.82 Area 51 9825 Including… 496.30 496.80 0.50 73.70 50.00 Area 51 9825 FA-21-282 544.25 545.00 0.75 7.58 7.58 Area 51 9825 FA-21-282 659.80 662.70 2.90 2.64 2.64 VG Area 51 9825 Including… 659.80 660.35 0.55 11.40 11.40 VG Area 51 9825 FA-21-282 684.80 686.20 1.40 7.64 7.64 Tabasco 9825 FA-21-282 739.80 744.75 4.95 3.00 3.00 Cayenne 9825 FA-21-282-W2 593.50 595.70 2.20 19.93 19.93 Area 51 9825 FA-21-282-W2 687.55 690.00 2.45 8.24 8.24 Tabasco 9825 FA-21-283B 564.50 573.20 8.70 5.97 5.97 VG Tabasco 10200 FA-21-288 144.80 167.00 22.20 0.71 0.71 Area 51 9825 Including… 151.50 156.00 4.50 2.93 2.93 Area 51 9825 FA-21-288 183.50 188.00 4.50 3.06 3.06 Area 51 9825 FA-21-288 233.70 248.40 14.70 0.72 0.72 VG Area 51 9825 FA-21-288 329.00 330.10 1.10 8.34 8.34 VG Area 51 9750 FA-21-289 165.95 169.00 3.05 1.99 1.99 Area 51 10250 FA-21-289 409.50 413.00 3.50 2.02 2.02 Area 51 10250 FA-21-289 493.00 525.00 32.00 2.29 2.29 VG Area 51 10250 Including… 495.00 504.00 9.00 4.09 4.09 Area 51 10250 And… 513.30 522.50 9.20 3.54 3.54 VG Area 51 10250 FA-21-289 624.10 628.10 4.00 2.07 2.07 Area 51 10250 FA-21-289 852.00 854.30 2.30 5.29 5.29 Cayenne 10250 FA-21-291 74.50 89.00 14.50 0.96 0.96 Area 51 9675 Including… 74.50 76.00 1.50 3.58 3.58 Area 51 9675 And… 86.00 87.10 1.10 5.90 5.90 Area 51 9675 FA-21-292 89.50 113.15 23.65 0.80 0.80 VG Area 51 9900 Including… 109.25 109.75 0.50 24.53 24.53 VG Area 51 9900 FA-21-292 246.00 250.00 4.00 1.89 1.89 Contact zone 9900 FA-21-292 269.35 276.70 7.35 2.01 2.01 Tabasco 9900 Including… 275.70 276.70 1.00 7.47 7.47 Tabasco 9900 FA-21-292 315.05 316.00 0.95 19.80 19.80 Tabasco 9900 FA-21-293A 353.00 358.00 5.00 2.05 2.05 VG Area 51 10125 FA-21-293A 376.00 379.40 3.40 1.48 1.48 Contact Zone 10125 FA-21-293A 387.00 392.00 5.00 1.12 1.12 Contact Zone 10125 FA-21-293A 407.40 408.00 0.60 9.76 9.76 Tabasco 10125 FA-21-293A 501.25 510.25 9.00 3.72 3.72 VG Tabasco 10125 Including… 504.65 510.25 5.60 5.56 5.56 VG Tabasco 10125 FA-21-293A 555.00 561.10 6.10 2.23 2.23 Tabasco 10125 FA-21-293A 585.60 586.90 1.30 5.98 5.98 Tabasco 10125 FA-21-295 70.50 71.00 0.50 29.99 29.99 VG Area 51 9825 FA-21-295 355.00 356.60 1.60 5.52 5.52 VG Area 51 9825 FA-21-295 383.50 391.00 7.50 3.98 3.98 VG Area 51 9825 Including… 390.50 391.00 0.50 43.50 43.50 VG Area 51 9825 FA-21-295 401.00 405.00 4.00 3.78 3.78 VG Area 51 9825 FA-21-298 212.00 222.10 10.10 0.73 0.73 Area 51 10350 FA-21-298 316.00 316.50 0.50 11.13 11.13 VG Area 51 10350 FA-21-298 593.35 612.00 18.65 2.47 2.47 VG Area 51 10350 Including… 593.35 593.85 0.50 42.80 42.80 VG Area 51 10350 FA-21-298 665.00 667.70 2.70 7.01 7.01 VG Area 51 10350 FA-21-298 805.30 808.85 3.55 3.80 3.80 Contact Zone 10350 FA-21-298 844.50 846.00 1.50 4.11 4.11 Contact Zone 10350 FA-21-299 54.65 57.10 2.45 8.54 8.54 VG Contact zone 10350 Including… 56.50 57.10 0.60 32.78 32.78 VG Contact zone 10350 FA-21-299 282.75 305.05 22.30 0.97 0.97 Area 51 10350 Including… 282.75 284.10 1.35 10.95 10.95 Area 51 10350 FA-21-300 26.10 37.90 11.80 0.93 0.93 VG Contact zone 10425 Including… 26.10 26.70 0.60 8.69 8.69 VG Contact zone 10425 FA-21-300 178.00 180.50 2.50 2.27 2.27 Contact zone 10425 FA-21-300 280.85 289.75 8.90 0.77 0.77 Contact zone 10425

(1) Table includes only assay results received since the latest press release dated Sept 15, 2021.

(2) Au cut at: 100 g/t Au for the Tabasco/Contact zones; 60 g/t Au for the Cayenne zones; 50 g/t Au for the Area 51 zones.

(3) Intervals containing visible gold ("VG").

(4) Metal factor of at least 5 g/t*m and minimum weighted average composite grade of 1 g/t Au.

* Results reported here contain previously announced intervals that were extended with new assay results.

Note: True widths are estimated to be 50‒80% of the reported core length intervals.

Assay QA/QC and Qualified Persons

Drill core samples from the ongoing 2021 drill program at Fenelon are cut and bagged either on site or by contractors and transported to SGS Canada Inc., AGAT Laboratories Ltd. or Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. for analysis. In 2020 samples were submitted to either SGS Canada Inc. or ALS Canada Ltd. for analysis. Samples, along with standards and blanks that are included for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at the laboratories. Samples are crushed to 90% less than 2mm. A 1kg riffle split is pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. 50g samples are analyzed by fire assay and AAS. At SGS, AGAT and Bureau Veritas samples >10g/t Au are automatically analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish or screen metallic analysis. To test for coarse free gold and for additional quality assurance and quality control, Wallbridge requests screen metallic analysis for samples containing visible gold. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re‒analysis for quality assurance and quality control.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Peter Lauder, P.Geo, Exploration Manager of Wallbridge.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is currently advancing the exploration and development of its 100%‒owned Fenelon Gold property located along the Detour‒Fenelon Gold Trend, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Qu?bec. The Company completed approximately 102,000 metres of drilling in 2020 and is currently conducting a fully‒funded 2021 program of approximately 150,000-170,000 metres of drilling and 2,500 metres of underground exploration development (Phase 1 of a 10,000‒metre program). The Company intends to complete a maiden mineral resource estimate on the Fenelon Gold System in October 2021.

Wallbridge now holds several kilometres surrounding its rapidly expanding Fenelon discovery providing room for growth, as well as future mine development flexibility. Wallbridge's land holdings in Qu?bec along the Detour‒Fenelon Gold Trend total more than 900.0 km2, improving Wallbridge's potential for further discoveries along a 90‒kilometre strike length in this underexplored belt.

Wallbridge is also the operator of, and a 17.8% shareholder in, Lonmin Canada Inc., a privately‒held company with a portfolio of nickel, copper, and platinum‒group metals (PGM) projects in Ontario's Sudbury Basin.

