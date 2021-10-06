QC Copper Announces Sale of Baselode Shares

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) is pleased to announce it intends to enter into agreements to sell 7,142,856 common shares of Baselode Energy ("Baselode") to arms-length parties. On completion of the sale, QC Copper will retain 10,714,287 shares in Baselode which the Company will continue to hold for investment purposes. The Company has no intention of selling its remaining investment in Baselode at this time.

"Based on the recent success of Baselode Energy and strong investor demand for its shares, we received numerous offers to privately purchase our Baselode position. We remain significant investors in Baselode, and are focused on ensuring that its shares are placed in the right hands. We see this transaction as an very attractive opportunity to place some of our Baselode shares in the hands of highly-reputable, institutional investors while adding a substantive non-dilutive cash injection into QC Copper. This significant and ongoing investment reflects our tremendous support for CEO, James Sykes and the rapidly evolving Baselode story," said QC Copper CEO Stephen Stewart commented.

The proceeds of the sale will be primarily used to fund exploration activities at QC Copper's Opemiska project and general working capital purposes.

Early Warning Disclosure

The Company will be filing a Form 45-102F1 - Notice of Intention to Distribute Securities under Section 2.8 of NI 45-102 - Resale of Securities (the "Sales Notice") and an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the sale of the shares on SEDAR. As of the date of this news release, prior to the sale, the Company beneficially owned, controlled or directed 17,857,143 shares of Baselode, presenting approximately 23.28% of the outstanding shares. Following the sale, the Company will beneficially own, control or direct 10,714,287 shares, representing approximately 13.97% of the outstanding shares. A copy of the Sales Notice and Early Warning Report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be available on www.sedar.com.

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau district. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord, which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The Opemiska property covers 12,782 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, previously-owned and operated by Falconbridge between 1953-1991. The project hosts excellent on-site infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

