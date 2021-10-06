Fancamp Announces Acquisition of 2,348,485 ScoZinc Shares

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture Exchange:FNC) is pleased to announce that it has successfully acquired a total of 2,348,485 common shares ("ScoZinc Shares") of ScoZinc Mines Ltd. ("ScoZinc") on October 5, 2021, further to Fancamp's news release dated September 16, 2021. Of the 2,348,485 ScoZinc Shares, Fancamp acquired 1,969,697 ScoZinc Shares by way of private placement at $0.66 per share for a total purchase price of $1,300,000, of which a termination fee of $300,000 payable to ScoZinc was credited towards the purchase price and Fancamp paid the balance of $1,000,000 in cash, and 378,788 ScoZinc Shares at a deemed issue price of $0.66 per share in settlement of an outstanding loan of $250,000 to ScoZinc (the "Transaction"). The ScoZinc Shares are subject to a hold period expiring February 6, 2022.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, Fancamp had no beneficial ownership of any ScoZinc Shares. Upon closing of the Transaction, Fancamp currently has beneficial ownership of 2,348,485 ScoZinc Shares, representing 13.1% of the outstanding ScoZinc Shares, a total increase of 13.1% of Fancamp's beneficial shareholding percentage in the ScoZinc Shares.

Fancamp has acquired the ScoZinc Shares for investment purposes. Fancamp may acquire additional ScoZinc Shares or dispose of ScoZinc Shares (through market or private transactions) from time to time.

A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained from the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or from Debra Chapman at Fancamp at +1 (604) 434 8829.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:FNC)

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of advancing mineral properties through exploration and development. The Corporation owns numerous mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, including gold, rare earth metals, strategic and base metals, zinc, chromium, titanium and more. Fancamp is also building on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials, notable being the development of its Titanium technology strategy. The Corporation is managed by a new and focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

