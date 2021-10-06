Core Assets Announces Promotional Activity Engagement and Reminder of Corporate Presentation

VANCOUVER, October 6, 2021 - Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FRA:5RJ)(WKN:A2QCCU)(ISIN:CA 21871U 10 5) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Zimtu Capital Corp. ("Zimtu") to provide marketing services as part of a cooperative marketing program on a part cost-sharing basis beginning September 24, 2021. The marketing services will include lead generation, social media marketing, media distribution, press release distribution, video production, information sharing and reporting.

The promotional activity in this contract will take place though various social media platforms including rockstone-research.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Refinitiv, S&P Global, Factset, AlphaSense, Researchpool, Baystreet.ca, SeekingAlpha, Investing.com, FXstreet, Wallstreet-Online, Ad-Hoc-News, Stockhouse, Boersenforum, Finanztreff and Finanznachrichten.

In consideration for the services provided by Zimtu, Core Assets has agreed to pay $157,500 CAD, including tax., of which $13,125 will be payable monthly during a consecutive 12 month term. The Company is a related party and terms of the agreement have been negotiated according to custom industry standards.

Zimtu is located at Suite 1450 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2. Tel. 604-681-1568. Email: dhodge@zimtu.com.

Announcement of Presentation

Core Assets is pleased to announce that President & CEO Nick Rodway, P.Geo will be participating in an exclusive Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation today Wednesday October 6th, 2021 starting at 10:00 am PDT (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EDT (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CEST (Frankfurt). To RSVP and secure your place visit https://event.zimtu.com

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia., Canada. The company currently holds 100% title ownership in the Blue Property, that covers a land area of ~108,337 Ha (~1,083 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp. The Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Yukon border down through the property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Core Assets Corp.

"Nicholas Rodway"

President & CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

