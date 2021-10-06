Graphano Energy Starts Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Vancouver, October 6, 2021 - Graphano Energy Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: GEL) is pleased to announce that its Common Shares were accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the trading symbol 97G0.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

Luisa Moreno, CEO comments: "We are pleased to expand our public market presence by listing on the FSE. This will allow retail and institutional European investors to buy, sell and trade our public equity shares in their local market."

Graphano is also pursuing Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility in the United States and listing on the OTCQB Venture Market.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is a mining company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. Our property, located in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, we are developing our project to meet the demands of the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Luisa Moreno

CEO and Director

graphano@gmail.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

