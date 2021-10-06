Nippon provides update on its transaction with Orminex

Brossard Quebec - October 6th, 2021, Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. ("Nippon" or "NDR") (TSXV:NIP) (OTC:RCCMF), Nippon is pleased to announce that the circular and proxy form for the company's annual shareholders meeting have been completed and sent to eligible shareholders. The virtual shareholder's meeting will take place on the 28th of October 2021. Nippon's management and board strongly recommend shareholders vote in favor of the proposed transaction between Nippon and Orminex Limited.

For additional information, please follow the link to view Nippon's September 1, 2021 press release.

http://www.nippondragon.com/index.php/en/investors/press-releases/425-nippon-dragon-resources-inc-nippon-dragon-sells-its-interests-in-the-rocmec-1-and-denain-projects-to-australian-stock-exchange-listed-orminex-limited

"This is a major positive milestone for the future of the company and we are confident that it will enhance shareholder value." stated Mr. Jean-Yves Therien, Nippon's interim President & CEO.

About Nippon

Nippon is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. The Corporation currently holds three gold properties, Rocmec 1 with resources recognized in accordance with NI43-101, Denain and Courville-Maruska properties. Nippon also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining process.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

- The development of its gold deposits with the objective of producing revenue from its operations; - Increasing the value of its mining assets by prioritizing its exploration targets; and - The commercialisation and employment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

Le présent communiqué est disponible en français site web de Ressources Nippon Dragon.

For additional information:

John Stella, Investor relations (514) 718-7976 jstella@nippondragon.com

Jean-Yves Therien, Interim President & CEO (450) 510-4442 jytherien@nippondragon.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration and production activities and events or developments that the Corporation expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Ressources Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. 7055 Taschereau Blvd., suite 500, Brossard (Québec) J4Z 1A7

Tel: (450) 510-4442 www.nippondragon.com

