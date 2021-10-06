Initial Batch of Lithium Carbonate Produced and Rhodium Bulk Started

Montréal, October 6, 2021 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) is pleased to provide an update on some of its multiple ongoing metallurgical initiatives as well as a status update on its ongoing EV Battery Feasibility Study.

Lithium Processing

The Company has produced its first batch of lithium carbonate from spodumene this week in its contracted laboratories as part of its preparation and configuration process for its incoming industrial pilot production later this month. The material was converted into technical grade lithium carbonate using the Company's proprietary processing technology and custom blend of acids and resins. Test work will continue to prepare the pilot plant to run at larger volumes. Once the pilot plant runs are initiated, enough material will be available for validation by the marketplace to test and provide feedback. The Company expects to be able to provide clients with sizeable test samples of battery grade lithium hydroxide.

The production will move to lithium hydroxide via a chemical process by month-end. The Company expects significant improvements in terms of the costs and environmental footprint with the addition of a proprietary hydrolysis circuit to its industrial pilot operations in the future.

Enrico Di Cesare, St-Georges Metallurgy CEO, commented: "(…) The lab work we have been performing will translate to industrial scale processing and confirmation at the pilot plant. It's expected that by year-end, we will have the ability to supply buyers and the industry with samples to evaluate and test the product. We are very encouraged and enthusiastic about the results obtained so far. In parallel, the work that is being initiated on fertilizers that is complementary and part of the strategy will be continued (…) we are developing many synergistic strategies in parallel (…)"

EVSX Battery Recycling Process Update

The pilot plant team has completed the separation of the black mass (critical elements) from plastic, copper, aluminum, and steel. The tests completed allowed the team to conceptually configure the separation process that will be done using an industrial shredder.

The shredder is expected to arrive at the plant next week, and this work will be continued at a larger scale.

Once the pilot plant is commissioned for the separation of plastic, copper, aluminum, and steel from the black mass, the remaining efforts will be mainly focused on the recovery of the critical elements from the black mass.

Management is satisfied with the progress achieved and looks forward to running commercial showcase trials at the pilot plant that is oversized for that very purpose.

Feasibility Study Status Update

Management expects to be in possession of enough information from the ongoing study to recommend a decision to the board of directors before the end of the month of October. Additional mandates are being negotiated with the independent firms involved in the process due to the potential addition of new related business segments. EVSX is currently studying the possibility of producing its own acid and building an industrial fertilizer plant close to the currently proposed installation or in other locations being reviewed.

Manicouagan Project Update

Bulk Sampling

The Company exploration team has collected approximately one metric ton of high-grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE massive sulphide from surface at Bob Showing area assessed by trenching, blasting and channel cutting to provide the metallurgical team with enough material to conduct an initial metallurgical pilot-plant testing and processing work. The bulk testing and processing work will target the recovery of high-quality marketable Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Platinum and Palladium concentrates.

Rhodium-Ruthenium Metallurgical Initiative

A smaller, selective bulk sample weighting 250 kg is being collected with the aim of providing the metallurgical team with enough material believed to contain high-grade concentrations of Rhodium and Ruthenium. This bulk sample will allow the team i) to analyse the specific mineralogy in place on the Manicouagan Project for specific valuable by-products in specific metal mix, ii) to better model further enhancement of separate concentrates and iii) determine specific metallurgical optimization studies on alloys aimed at the electronic and optical industry linked to specific aerospace applications.

The technical information contained in this report regarding the Manicouagan Palladium Project has been reviewed by Daniel Turcotte, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as per NI 43-101

To the exception of the "Manicouagan Project Update" section, all other technical information contained in this report has been prepared and reviewed by Herb Duerr, P.Geo, a qualified person as per NI 43-101.

