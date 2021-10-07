Alta Zinc Limited: High-grade Extensions at Gorno

Perth, Australia - Alta Zinc Ltd. (ASX:AZI) (FRA:8EE) is pleased to announce high-grade drill intercepts and channel samples from a newly identified target area located 320m north of the high-grade Pian Bracca corridor, also high-grade drill intersections from the Ponente area. All results are from areas inside the Company's Exploration Target area(s), but significantly outside of the recently announced Mineral Resource estimate.The drilling, 320m to the north of the Pian Bracca corridor, targeted an area identified by its similar structural geology and is adjacent to a geophysical anomaly outlined by an earlier surface Induced Polarisation (IP) program. Multiple intervals of the distinctive and high-grade Pian Bracca style mineralisation were intersected confirming that this style of mineralisation is far more widespread than previously seen. The results serve to endorse Alta's systematic exploration process which is now delivering new zones of mineralisation within the highly-prospective Gorno Project area.At Ponente, drilling intersected mineralisation both 100m east and west of the Mineral Resource estimate, and confirmed up to 5m of increased thickness of zinc sulphide mineralisation in the centre of the zone.Geraint Harris, MD of Alta Zinc commented:"We are very pleased that our recent drilling is already delivering results that support our Exploration Target assessment and we are expanding the known mineralisation outside of our JORC Mineral Resource area. We believe in this way Gorno will grow to be recognised as a Tier 1 base-metals asset".Pian Bracca Style MineralisationThe high-grade mineralisation intersected in drill hole POD45 is associated with low angle thrust faults and is identical in style to that typically seen in the high-grade Pian Bracca corridor which lies 320m to the south.This is the first time that drilling has intersected Pian Bracca style mineralisation outside of that well-defined corridor and presents the opportunity to find this 'high-grade' mineralisation style in other areas or the Gorno Project.The mineralisation is visible in both the sidewall of a previously unmapped development heading and in POD45 which was drilled alongside, indicating a combined total thickness of 4.7m (Figure 1). POD45 is located west of the IP geophysical anomaly (Figure 2*), and the area can be drilled from underground once access is established to the Malanotte area via a pre-existing portal from surface.Ponente AreaDrilling at Ponente intersected mineralisation outside of the Mineral Resource estimate area. Holes POD32, 34 and 41 extend the mineralisation 100m both to the east and west and POD44 intersected 4.9m at 8.6% Zn+Pb increasing the thickness of the known mineralisation.Drill hole POD39 extends the mineralisation south into an area where historical drilling returned a number of intersections of high-grade mineralisation. The potential extension of this mineralisation down-dip towards the Zorzone area can be drill tested from existing development.All new drilling and channel sampling tested areas outside of the current Mineral Resource estimate and has intersected mineralisation which adds support for the Exploration Target Areas 10 and 11. (Figure 4*).The Company will now pause drilling to undertake a full reconnaissance in preparation to step-out the exploration campaign into the vicinity of accessible historical development. This involves laser survey and geological mapping to further refine the structural understanding of the area and channel sampling of any new mineralisation discovered. This low-cost exploration methodology has been used as a pre-cursor to both the Pian Bracca and Ponente drill campaigns with great success. The work is also intended to provide JORC compliant channel samples for future Mineral Resource assessment and assay data generated will be announced as it becomes available.Highlighted mineral intervals, aggregated mineral widths, drill locations and drill results are listed in Tables 1 to 3. The selection criterion for Table 1* is where grade is greater than 0.5% Zn and the interval contains a maximum of two consecutive samples with grades less than or equal to 0.5% Zn. In Ponente and Pian Bracca South the orientation of the mineralisation is thought to be generally dipping to the south-east at approximately 5-10 degrees, with slight undulation caused by mineralised structures. Some intersections may be biased and true width for these intersections will be confirmed once collar surveys, hole deviation surveys and geological modelling is finalised. Sections provided in the text show reasonably accurate depictions of the attitude of the mineralised horizons, and the angles of drill hole intercepts.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/L0608Q07





Alta Zinc Ltd. (ASX:AZI)(FRA:8EE) is an emerging ASX-listed exploration and development company focused on unlocking dormant value at the Gorno Project. Gorno is an historic high-grade zinc mine in industrialised Northern Italy, proximal to smelters and key infrastructure and with a track record of producing high quality clean concentrates to European Smelters.



Drilling of known brownfields high-grade targets is underway and aims to strengthen the current Resource inventory. Subsequent project development will leverage off the existing underground infrastructure, simple metallurgy and advanced technical studies to de-risk a future feasibility study. The Company also has a portfolio of other mineral exploration projects in northern Italy and Australia.





