TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 - Barrick will release its Q3 2021 results on Thursday, November 4, 2021. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day in London, UK, at 11:00EDT / 15:00GMT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.



The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2021 on October 14, 2021.

Release of Q3 preliminary production, sales and cost information October 14, 7:00EDT / 11:00GMT Q3 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT Q3 Results release November 4, 6:00EDT / 10:00GMT Q3 Results live presentation and webinar November 4, 11:00EDT / 15:00GMT Go to the webinar Conference call linked to webinar November 4, 11:00EDT / 15:00GMT US/Canada (toll-free) 1 800 319 4610 UK (toll-free) 0808 101 2791 International (toll) +1 416 915 3239 The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 7781.

The Q3 2021 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.

If you wish to receive an invitation to the live presentation in London on November 4th, please contact Kathy du Plessis (details below).

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre

Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access

+1 416 307 5105

Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis

Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com