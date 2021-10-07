Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.6 Metres of 1.03% NI, 0.41% CU Including 2.7 Metres of 2.76% NI, 0.88% CU at the Kenbridge Nickel-copper-Cobalt Project, NW Ontario.

TORONTO, October 7, 2021 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. The Company is currently conducting a 10,000 metre diamond drilling program with two drill machines. The program is designed to target the down dip and along strike extension of the Kenbridge Ni-Cu Deposit. The Company additionally plans to test the Kenbridge North target with diamond drilling during this current drill campaign. The Kenbridge North target is located approximately 2.5 kilometres north of the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit and was identified from a ground based Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey completed in early 2021. The Kenbridge North target is interpreted to represent similar rock types that host the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. This combined with the EM signature, Kenbridge North is a high priority drill target similar to the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit model (SEDAR, May 5, 2021).

Assay results for the first 3 drill holes of the current drilling campaign (holes KB21-198 through KB21-200) are provided in the table below.

Highlights include KB21-198 which intersected two nickel-copper zones at a drill depth of 454 metres and 486.7 metres. Zone A returned 25.6 metres of 1.03% Ni and 0.41% Cu including higher grade intersections of 2.7 metres of 2.76% Ni and 0.88% Cu and 3.0 metres of 2.26% Ni and 0.80% Cu. This hole was targeted approximately 50 metres north of the current mineral resource.

Zone B returned assays results of 0.95% Ni and 0.38% Cu over 6.3 metres. An additional lower grade zone was intersected at a drill depth of 499 metres. That horizon returned 3.0 metres of 0.56% Ni and 0.37 % Cu.

Hole KB21-200 also intersected Zones A and B at a drill depth of 603.5 metres and 617.0 metres respectively. Zone A returned 4.5 metres of 1.02% Ni and 0.47% Cu. Zone B returned 6.0 metres of 0.70% Ni and 0.20% Cu. This hole was targeted towards the lower known extent of the mineral resource.

Hole KB21-199 was drilled to the north of holes KB21-198 and 200 but did not return any significant assays.

Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying has been completed on the initial drill holes. Preliminary interpretation suggests that strongly conductive material extends below the intersections as outlined in this press release. The Company has completed drilling holes KB21-201, 202 and 204 designed to test this interpretation as shown on the accompanying drill section (Figure 1). Hole KB21-204 is located approximately 150 metres below the deepest drilling on the deposit. Assay results for these holes are pending. The Company has determined that similar sulphide mineralization has been intersected as found in holes KB21-198 and KB-200. A geophysical crew is being mobilized to test those drill holes with the TDEM survey to determine the extent of the conductive horizon in order to guide drilling at the Kenbridge Deposit.

Table 1.

Figure 1.

Section looking south. Green outline is the current Mineral Resource. Red lines indicate high conductivity measured in drill core. This is associated with sulphide mineralization. Blue and purple are associated gabbro pyroxenite favorable host rocks. Hole 204 is located approximately 150m below the deepest drill hole intersection completed in the 1950's (4.25% Ni over 3m)

The Company previously released an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Northwestern Ontario (SEDAR June 1, 2021).

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company whose flag ship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. owns an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp. and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D). Currently there are 111,030,829 shares outstanding (122,326,344 fully diluted).

Dean MacEachern P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: Tartisan Nickel Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/667155/Tartisan-Nickel-Corp-Intersects-256-Metres-of-103-NI-041-CU-Including-27-Metres-of-276-NI-088-CU-at-the-Kenbridge-Nickel-copper-Cobalt-Project-NW-Ontario