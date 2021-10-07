Searchlight Resources Samples up to 19.31 gram/tonne Gold at Robinson Creek Gold Target in Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, October 7, 2021 - Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCLT) (OTC:CNYCF) (FSE:2CC2) is pleased to announce the results of outcrop samples collected during preliminary field work visits to the Robinson Creek Gold Project, located approximately 15 kilometres west of Creighton, Saskatchewan, in the historic Flin Flon mining camp.

Outcrop samples verify high gold values in surface outcrops

Greater than 10 g/t Au from Quartz, Bleiler and Vein zones

40% of outcrop samples greater than 0.5 g/t Au

During the 2021 summer field season, a geological team completed an initial site visit to the Robinson Creek project to sample and confirm the surface locations of the Vein, Bleiler, and Quartz Zones. During the program, a total of 60 outcrop samples and 12 soil samples were collected. Selected outcrop samples are shown in Table 1. Results show multiple samples with greater than 10 g/t Au from all three zones, and over 40% of outcrop samples with greater than 0.5 g/t Au (Map 1).

"These are excellent first results from our new Robinson Creek project indicating high grade gold from surface outcrops from all known zones", stated Stephen Wallace, Searchlight's CEO. "These results will assist future mapping, trenching and drill planning".

Concurrent with the field work, Airborne Triaxial Magnetic Gradiometer and Lidar surveys were carried out over the entire Robinson Creek property. The results of these airborne surveys along with further results from the field work are expected to be received in October. In addition, detailed compilation of the 70 drill holes at Robinson Creek is underway, and will be used along with the geophysical data for drill planning on this project.

Table 1. Gold Assays from Selected Outcrop Samples from the Robinson Creek Mineralized Zones

Sample Sample Zone Description Gold Number Type g/t 124251 Grab Quartz Hematized quartz vein 12.21 124252 Grab Quartz Weathered quartz vein 5.45 124253 Grab Quartz Hematized quartz vein 1.92 124254 Grab Quartz Quartz vein 14.30 124258 Grab Quartz Quartz vein 2.13 124259 Grab Quartz Quartz vein hosting disseminated, cubic and weathered pyrite 17.17 124261 Grab Quartz Quartz vein 12.48 124262 Grab Quartz Quartz vein hosted in hematite altered mafic volcanic 1.44 124263 Grab Quartz Blebby pyrite in chlorite schist 0.07 124264 Grab Quartz Folded and sheared mafic volcanic with cm-scale quartz stringers 2.06 124265 Grab Quartz Disseminated and foliation-controlled pyrite in chlorite schist 0.31 124313 Grab Quartz Pyrrhotite disseminations in chlorite schist 3.02 124316 Grab Quartz Chlorite schist hosting disseminated pyrite, cpy, arsenopyrite 1.65 124319 Grab Quartz Chlorite schist hosting disseminated pyrite; quartz vein; heavy alt 0.69 124322 Grab Quartz Quartz vein + hematite-limonite altered mafic volcanic 14.53 124324 Grab Quartz Quartz vein with lenses of mafic volcanic 0.48 124326 Grab Quartz Pyrite and disseminated chalcopyrite in wall rock next to qtz vein 0.27 124266 Grab Quartz Disseminated pyrite 0.41 124269 Grab Quartz Weathered pyrite disseminations within quartz vein and wall rock 0.38 124271 Grab Quartz Wall rock and quartz vein hosting disseminated pyrite 0.34 124272 Grab Quartz Hematite-Limonite altered wall rock hosting disseminated pyrite 3.43 124273 Grab Quartz Trace disseminated pyrite in granodiorite 0.58 Grab 124278 Grab Bleiler Disseminated arsenopyrite 19.31 124279 Grab Bleiler Disseminated pyrite and arsenopyrite 7.68 124297 Grab Bleiler Wall rock with mm-scale quartz veining 12.96 124298 Grab Bleiler Mafic volcanic with chlorite-mica schist 1.53 124299 Grab Bleiler Disseminated pyrite and arsenopyrite in chlorite schist 11.83 Grab 124274 Grab Vein Hematite altered quartz-carbonate vein 0.45 124275 Grab Vein Quartz-carbonate vein hosting cubic pyrite 2.19 124276 Grab Vein Disseminated pyrite in and quartz veining in mafic volcanic 3.88 124277 Grab Vein Vug-hosted pyrite in quartz vein 5.56 124291 Grab Vein Hematite altered quartz vein 6.86 124292 Grab Vein Quartz veins in mafic volcanic hosting disseminated pyrite 2.78 124293 Grab Vein Disseminated and blebby pyrite in quartz-carbonate vein 3.02 124294 Grab Vein Disseminated and blebby pyrite in quartz-carbonate vein 13.98 124295 Grab Vein Quartz vein in basalt 3.05 124296 Grab Vein Quartz vein 0.93

The samples in Table 1 can be described as Grab samples, chipped from outcrops exposed at or near the surface. These samples were collected based on visible mineralization, geology and structure, and so the resulting metal concentrations should not be considered representative of the overall mineralization on the property. Grab samples are indicators to help define further exploration work.

Map 1. Gold Assays (g/t) from Outcrop Samples from the Robinson Creek Mineralized Zones

The Robinson Creek Gold Project consists of 7 claim blocks covering 1.84 square kilometres, located approximately 15 kilometres northwest of Searchlight's Bootleg Lake claims. The Robinson Creek target area lies within a structurally controlled mesothermal lode gold system, with considerable historical exploration which includes geologic mapping, trenching, soil surveys, airborne and ground geophysical surveys, and over 70 diamond drill holes. The Robinson Creek target comprises three gold zones - the Vein, Bleiler, and Quartz Zones - over a strike length of approximately 600 metres (Map 1).

Sample Analysis

Samples were collected by geologists from the Axiom Geological Group, and transported directly to TSL Laboratories Inc. in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The samples were analysed with Fire Assay Package FA/ Gravimetric - 30 gram and Multi Element Package ICP-MS - Aqua digest.

Qualified Person

Stephen Wallace, P.Geo., is Searchlight's Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSX.V:SCLT; US:CYNCF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on gold and battery minerals throughout the Province, concentrating on projects with road access.

Searchlight holds a 427.6 square kilometre land position within the gold and base metal rich Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company is currently advancing its Bootleg Lake Gold Project located in Saskatchewan, less than 10 km from Flin Flon, Manitoba, and which hosts four past-producing high-grade gold mines.

