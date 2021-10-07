Pan Global Continues Intersecting near Surface Copper-Tin Mineralization at the Escacena Project, Southern Spain and Expands Mineralized Footprint

19.4m at 1% CuEq, including 11.9m at 1.3% CuEq

New results confirm continuity and expand the near-surface copper-tin mineralization which remains open in several directions

Drilling commences on new IP targets to the north

Vancouver, October 7, 2021 - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new high-grade copper and tin intercepts as drilling continues at the La Romana copper/tin target at the Escacena Project. La Romana is located approximately 6km southwest of the former Aznalcollar open pit mine and approximately 15km west of the Las Cruces copper mine, in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO states: "The new drill holes at La Romana confirm additional continuity of the near-surface copper and tin mineralization over a strike of more than 1 km. The mineralization remains wide open to the west towards the La Romana mine workings and down dip. The new results also expand supergene enrichment style copper mineralization in the east with individual assays up to 8.7% Cu in hole LRD69 and supergene copper evident over almost 50m in hole LRD64. Results are awaited for 20 additional drill holes. I'm also very pleased to report that permitting on the adjoining Al Andalus property is imminent. This will provide access to several large gravity targets immediately to the east of La Romana and on the same trend as the Aznalcollar mine."

Highlights include:

19.4m at 1.0% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.11% Sn, 3.4g/t Ag) from 45m in drill hole LRD70, including



11.9m at 1.3% CuEq (0.7% Cu, 0.16% Sn, 3.8g/t Ag)



19.5m at 0.9% CuEq (0.5% Cu, 0.11% Sn, 2.3g/t Ag) from 21m in LRD68, including



7.5m at 1.2% CuEq (0.7% Cu, 0.15% Sn, 3.6g/t Ag)





18m at 0.74% CuEq (0.7% Cu, 3.3g/t Ag) - supergene copper from 32m in LRD69, including



5.5m at 1.8% CuEq (1.6% Cu, 8g/t Ag)





49m at 0.6% CuEq (0.4% Cu, 0.04% Sn, 2.1g/t Ag) - supergene copper from 23m in LRD64, including



4.5m at 1.6% CuEq (1.4% Cu, 0.06% Sn, 3.8g/t Ag) and



3m at 1.1% CuEq (0.8% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 4.1g/t Ag) and



3m at 1.0% CuEq (0.8% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 3.7g/t Ag) and



3m at 1.1% CuEq (0.8% Cu, 0.07% Sn, 3.3g/t Ag)





6m at 1.2% CuEq (1.0% Cu, 0.04% Sn, 5g/t Ag) from 139m and 3.15m at 1.6% CuEq (1.3% Cu, 0.03% Sn, 7.5g/t Ag) from 213m in hole LRD84





27m at 0.62 CuEq (0.5% Cu, 0.03% Sn, 2.7g/t Ag) from 6m in LRD61, including



3m at 1.3% CuEq (0.9% Cu, 0.08% Sn, 4.3g/t Ag) and



4m at 1.3% CuEq (1.0% Cu, 0.03% Sn, 5.6g/t Ag)







Figure 1 - La Romana geophysics targets and drill hole locations with selected highlights. New drill holes are highlighted in orange.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/98783_3ea4e0fbf4e5e8a0_001full.jp





Drill results

The latest drill results are from twelve new holes in the Phase 4 drill program at the La Romana discovery. The drill program is continuing to test extensions of the copper and tin mineralization in all directions.

Drill holes LRD 61, 64, 68, 69, 70, 72 and 75 targeted up-dip or near-surface mineralization. Holes LRD 71, 73 and 84 tested down-dip extensions. Holes 63 and 66 are located in the footwall to the main copper mineralization.

Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1 above. Drill hole collar information is provided in Table 1 below. Assay results are summarized in Table 2. The drill holes were all inclined towards the south and all reported drill intervals are approximately true widths.

Table 1 Escacena Project, La Romana drill hole collar information (Total 2195.55m)

Hole ID Easting1 Northing1 Azimuth (º) Dip (º) Depth (m) LRD61 736526 4152629 180 -55 158.2 LRD63 736637 4152541 180 -60 107.25 LRD64 736735 4152595 180 -60 115 LRD66 736786 4152621 180 -55 131.1 LRD68 736235 4152651 180 -55 208 LRD69 736936 4152592 180 -55 103.45 LRD70 736236 4152691 180 -55 176 LRD71 736882 4152920 180 -80 401.5 LRD72 736185 4152672 180 -55 163.8 LRD73 736438 4152763 180 -70 233.8 LRD75 737087 4152663 180 -55 164.25 LRD84 736485 4152800 180 -55 233.2



1 Coordinates are in ERTS89 datum UTM29N





Table 2 - Escacena Project, La Romana drill results summary

Hole Fr To Int CuEq1 Cu Sn Ag Co Au Pb Zn m % % ppm g/t ppm g/t ppm ppm LRD61 6.00 35.00 27.00 0.62 0.47 270 2.7 71 0.01 85 222 10.00 13.00 3.00 1.28 0.93 825 4.3 104 0.01 19 262 14.00 18.00 4.00 1.27 1.05 300 5.6 109 0.01 40 244 LRD63 30.30 59.00 28.70 0.34 0.17 294 1.6 78 0.03 354 253 30.30 39.00 8.70 0.38 0.23 216 2.1 76 0.02 302 279 30.30 30.80 0.50 1.28 0.97 481 7.1 99 0.03 687 197 51.00 53.10 2.10 0.84 0.53 708 1.5 78 0.05 267 224 54.00 59.00 5.00 0.39 0.22 353 1.2 57 0.03 265 223 LRD64 23.00 72.00 49.00 0.60 0.43 376 2.1 67 0.01 134 403 23.00 27.50 4.50 1.58 1.34 561 3.8 35 0.01 276 561 39.00 57.00 18.00 0.71 0.50 448 2.5 72 0.01 122 519 43.00 46.00 3.00 1.07 0.82 489 4.1 102 0.01 47 1008 47.00 50.00 3.00 1.01 0.78 462 3.7 71 0.01 24 383 52.00 55.00 3.00 1.09 0.80 683 3.3 70 0.01 64 405 LRD66 16.00 103.00 87.00 0.24 0.12 189 1.3 62 0.01 127 330 16.00 55.00 39.00 0.26 0.16 159 1.4 61 0.01 114 347 51.35 51.70 0.35 1.96 1.39 333 14.2 433 0.08 689 2930 70.00 71.75 1.75 1.40 1.12 327 6.4 155 0.02 101 386 71.05 71.75 0.70 3.12 2.59 557 14.6 287 0.04 226 615 LRD68 17.75 42.00 24.25 0.77 0.42 944 2.1 85 0.01 75 145 21.00 40.50 19.50 0.86 0.45 1110 2.3 95 0.01 80 152 33.00 40.50 7.50 1.23 0.69 1503 3.6 98 0.01 125 233 157.75 158.05 0.30 2.60 0.99 4690 8.90 131 0.08 26 364 172.65 172.85 0.20 1.56 1.41 53 3.10 112 0.05 17 146 LRD69 25.30 57.00 31.70 0.50 0.43 37 2.3 44 0.01 235 235 32.00 50.00 18.00 0.74 0.65 35 3.3 49 0.01 369 258 35.25 40.30 5.05 1.83 1.65 40 8.0 80 0.02 758 240 39.00 40.30 1.30 5.14 4.62 113 26.3 184 0.07 2366 530 LRD70 41.00 73.30 32.30 0.73 0.40 884 2.3 84 0.01 61 178 45.00 64.40 19.40 1.00 0.58 1104 3.4 94 0.01 87 221 52.50 64.40 11.90 1.28 0.70 1614 3.8 114 0.01 19 162 52.50 53.85 1.35 2.36 1.20 3486 6.6 108 0.01 46 130 61.80 64.40 2.60 2.41 1.49 2437 8.6 174 0.01 26 360 67.15 67.80 0.65 1.52 0.20 4250 1.3 115 0.01 45 92 LRD71 179.20 179.55 0.35 0.19 0.09 27 4.9 21 0.02 4060 10300 293.45 293.80 0.35 3.75 3.38 71 9.7 269 0.10 52 137 331.50 331.90 0.40 2.46 2.16 71 10.5 172 0.06 47 216 363.85 364.05 0.20 1.68 1.26 60 7.8 250 0.20 325 938 365.00 365.20 0.20 2.51 1.96 63 10.9 362 0.24 542 727 LRD72 22.00 53.00 31.00 0.61 0.34 677 2.1 68 0.01 86 181 34.95 48.00 13.05 0.83 0.44 1046 2.4 74 0.01 57 152 34.95 35.15 0.20 4.08 2.62 3170 19.9 282 0.16 299 1260 38.50 41.00 2.50 1.25 0.67 1627 3.6 94 0.02 22 114 38.50 38.80 0.30 5.39 3.47 5000 20.8 199 0.12 121 174 43.50 48.00 4.50 1.02 0.54 1351 3.0 76 0.01 128 196 47.50 48.00 0.50 3.63 1.44 6660 13.3 143 0.02 1040 369 52.00 53.00 1.00 1.26 0.55 2130 2.3 93 0.02 98 159 LRD73 117.00 127.00 10.00 0.51 0.36 289 2.2 63 0.01 142 594 122.00 126.00 4.00 0.80 0.58 446 3.6 70 0.01 226 738 207.60 208.70 1.10 0.59 0.04 119 12.1 78 0.37 7010 7850 LRD75 105.00 115.00 10.00 0.13 0.05 31 2.8 37 0.02 2884 5431 105.00 105.40 0.40 1.45 0.71 37 22.4 485 0.23 4450 11650 112.00 112.85 0.85 0.20 0.09 41 3.9 30 0.04 4500 11800 LRD84 82.40 84.50 2.10 0.56 0.30 62 9.9 67 0.09 2275 5821 83.25 84.10 0.85 0.88 0.48 73 15.4 85 0.16 2330 11000 139.00 145.00 6.00 1.23 1.00 384 5.0 95 0.01 109 603 141.05 143.50 2.45 2.63 2.20 739 10.0 146 0.01 75 596 141.05 142.45 1.40 4.19 3.50 1267 15.8 210 0.02 43 802 207.00 208.00 1.00 2.13 0.01 7090 0.6 70 0.02 51 315 213.00 216.15 3.15 1.58 1.27 290 7.5 146 0.06 964 2191 213.85 215.45 1.60 2.56 2.15 369 10.3 199 0.08 914 2163

1 Metal prices used: Copper US$6,200 per tonne, Silver USD22.50 per ounce, Gold US$1,500 per ounce, Cobalt US$32,800 per tonne and Tin US$18,000 per tonne. The copper equivalent (CuEq ) values are for exploration purposes only and include no assumptions for metal recovery.

The results add to the near-surface copper and tin mineralization, with copper mineralization remaining open along strike to the west and down-dip. Additional supergene enrichment style copper mineralization was intersected in the east. The latest drill results confirm the continuity of the near-surface high-grade copper and tin mineralization extending over a strike of more than 1 km.

The primary mineralization includes mainly stockwork, semi-massive sulphides and bands of massive sulphide, with chalcopyrite as the main primary copper mineral and cassiterite as the only observed tin mineral. The copper mineralization is also associated with elevated levels of silver, cobalt and gold. A metal zonation is also apparent, progressing from copper and tin in the west to copper and then zinc in the east.

Drill hole LRD61 extends the near-surface copper mineralization approx. 25m up-dip to the south of hole LRD24. The hole commenced in 0.15% Cu from surface. Results include:

27m at 0.6% CuEq (0.5% Cu, 0.03% Sn, 2.7g/t Ag) from 6m downhole, including



3m at 1.3% CuEq (0.9% Cu, 0.08% Sn, 4.3g/t Ag, 104ppm Co), and



4m at 1.3% CuEq (1.0% Cu, 0.03% Sn, 5.6g/t Ag, 109ppm Co)



Drill hole LRD63 intersected a broad zone of weakly anomalous copper, tin and silver in the largely pyritic footwall to the main copper zone. Results include:

28.7m at 0.2% Cu, 0.03% Sn, 1.6g/t Ag from 30.3m, including



0.5m at 1.3% CuEq (1.0% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 7.1g/t Ag)



Drill hole LRD64 extends the near-surface copper approx. 25m south of hole LRD55 and intersected a 49m-wide supergene copper zone commencing immediately beneath the cover sediments with several intervals of higher-grade supergene enrichment style mineralization. Results include:

49m at 0.6% CuEq (0.43% Cu, 0.04% Sn, 2.1g/t Ag) from 23m, including



4.5m at 1.6% CuEq (1.3% Cu, 0.06% Sn, 3.8g/t Ag)



3m at 1.1% CuEq (0.8% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 4.1g/t Ag)



3m at 1.0% CuEq (0.8% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 3.7g/t Ag)



3m at 1.1% CuEq (0.8% Cu, 0.07% Sn, 3.3g/t Ag)



Drill hole LRD66 drilled a thick zone pyritic footwall zone anomalous in copper and tin (87m at 0.12% Cu, 0.02% Sn, 1.3g/t Ag) with only narrow high-grade intercepts, including

0.35m at 2.0% CuEq (1.4% Cu, 0.03% Sn, 14.2g/t Ag) from 51.35m





0.7m at 3.1% CuEq (2.6% Cu, 0.06% Sn, 14.6g/t Ag) from 71.05m

Drill hole LRD68 extends the near surface copper and tin mineralization up-dip in the west and shows tin increasing in this direction (individual assays up to 4.7% Cu, 0.92% Sn and 22g/t Ag). Results include:

19.5m at 0.9% CuEq (0.5% Cu, 0.11% Sn, 2.3g/t Ag) from 21m, including



7.5m at 1.2% CuEq (0.7% Cu, 0.15% Sn, 3.6g/t Ag)



Drill hole LRD69 extends the near-surface supergene enrichment-style copper mineralization approx. 50m west of hole LRD58 which intersected 14.7m at 1.4% CuEq. The hole intersected approximately 30m of supergene chalcocite mineralization from 25m down-hole with individual assay values up to 8.7% Cu, 53g/t Ag and 0.13g/t Au. The hole commenced in copper mineralization from immediately beneath the cover sediments at 25m down-hole. Results include:

18m at 0.74% CuEq (0.7% Cu, 3.3g/t Ag) from 32m, including



5.1m at 1.8% CuEq (1.6% Cu, 8g/t Ag), including



1.3m at 5.1% CuEq (4.6% Cu, 26.3g/t Ag)



Drill hole LRD70 extends the near-surface copper-tin mineralization in the west approx. 30m down-dip from hole LRD68 and shows improving grade and thickness, including high tin values (assays up to 4.7% Cu, 0.94% Sn and 26g/t Ag). Results include:

19.4m at 1.0% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.11% Sn, 3.4g/t Ag) from 45m, including



11.9m at 1.3% CuEq (0.7% Cu, 0.16% Sn, 3.8g/t Ag), including



1.35m at 2.4% CuEq (1.2% Cu, 0.35% Sn, 6.6g/t Ag)



2.6m at 2.4% CuEq (1.5% Cu, 0.24% Sn, 8.6g/t Ag)



Drill hole LRD71 indicates the high-grade massive chalcopyrite mineralization in previous drill holes LRD19 and LRD22 remains open but thins in this area. A narrow band of lead/zinc mineralization in the hanging wall is also present indicating continuity with the adjacent drill holes. Results include:

0.35m at 0.4% Cu, 1.03% Zn, 0,41% Pb, 0.09% Sn, 2.3g/t Ag from 179.2m





0.35m at 3.8% CuEq (3.4% Cu, 9.7g/t Ag, 0.10g/t Au) from 293.45m





0.4m at 2.5% CuEq (2.2% Cu, 10.5g/t Ag) from 331.9m





0.2m at 1.7% CuEq (1.3% Cu, 7.8g/t Ag, 0.2g/t Au) from 363.85m





0.2m at 2.5% CuEq (2.0% Cu, 10.9g/t Ag, 0.24g/t Au, 0.04% Co) from 365m

Drill hole LRD72 extends the near-surface copper/tin mineralization 50m to the east of hole LRD68, with assay values up to 3.47% Cu, 0.67% Sn, 20.8g/t Ag and 0.16g/t Au. Results include:

31m at 0.6% CuEq (0.3% Cu, 0.07% Sn, 2.1g/t Ag) from 22m, including



0.25m at 4.1% CuEq (2.6% Cu, 0.32% Sn, 19.9g/t Ag, 0.16g/t Au)



2.5m at 1.3% CuEq (0.7% Cu, 0.16% Sn, 3.6g/t Ag), includes



0.3m at 5.4% CuEq (3.5% Cu, 0.5% Sn, 20.8g/t Ag, 0.12g/t Au)



4.5m at 1.0% CuEq (0.5% Cu, 0.14% Sn, 3g/t Ag), includes



0.5m at 3.6% CuEq (1.4% Cu, 0.67% Sn, 13.3g/t Ag)



1.0m at 1.3% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.21% Sn, 2.3g/t Ag) from 52m



Drill hole LRD73 intersected weak copper mineralization approx. 50m down-dip from hole LRD6. Higher copper grades in adjacent drill holes to the east and west indicate the copper/tin mineralization remains open down-dip. A narrow polymetallic interval was also intercepted much deeper in the footwall. Results include:

10m at 0.5% CuEq (0.4% Cu, 0.03% Sn, 2.2g/t Ag) from 117m; and





1.1m at 0.70% Pb, 0.79% Zn, 12.1g/t Ag, 0.37g/t Au) from 207.6

Drill hole LRD75 shows copper decreasing and lead/zinc increasing in the far east, suggesting a halo to the main copper mineralization. A deep IP anomaly indicates the copper mineralization potentially remains open at depth towards the east. Results include:

10m at 0.05% Cu, 0.29% Pb, 0.54% Zn, 2.8g/t Ag from 105m, including

0.4m at 0.7% Cu, 0.45% Pb, 1.17% Zn, 22.4g/t Ag, 0.23g/t Au) and





0.85m at 0.09% Cu, 0.45% Pb, 1.18% Zn, 3.9g/t Ag

Drill hole LRD84 intersected a narrow polymetallic interval in the hanging wall above two deeper copper intervals, each containing higher grade copper intercepts showing the copper mineralization remains open down-dip . Results include:

2.1m at 0.6% CuEq (0.3% Cu, 9.9g/t Ag), 0.23% Pb, 0.58% Zn from 82.4m, including



0.85m at 0.9% CuEq (0.5% Cu, 15.4g/t Ag, 0.16g/t Au), 0.23% Pb, 1.1% Zn





6m at 1.2% CuEq (1.0% Cu, 0.04% Sn, 5.0g/t Ag) from 139m, including



2.45m at 2.6% CuEq (2.2% Cu, 0.07% Sn, 10g/t Ag), includes



1.4m at 4.2% CuEq (3.5% Cu, 0.13% Sn, 15.8g/t Ag)





3.15m at 1.6% CuEq (1.3% Cu, 0.03% Sn, 7.5g/t Ag) from 213m, including



1.6m at 2.6% CuEq (2.2% Cu, 0.04% Sn, 10.3g/t Ag)



Assay results are pending for an additional 20 completed drill holes. The Phase 4 drill program will continue to the west towards the La Romana mine workings pending access. Preparations are underway to test Induced Polarity (IP) chargeability targets immediately north of La Romana.

QA/QC

Core size was HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.4 to 2m. Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Company staff. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch.

Samples were delivered to ALS laboratory in Seville, Spain and assayed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland. All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y), and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Gold analysis was by 50gm Fire assay with ICP finish (method Au-ICP22) and multi element analysis was undertaken using a 4-acid digest with ICP AES finish (method ME-ICP61). Tin was analysed in selected intervals using Lithium borate fusion and ICP MS finish (method ME-MS81). Over grade base metal results were assayed using a 4-acid digest ICP AES (method OG-62). Over grade tin was determined using peroxide fusion with ICP finish (method Sn-ICP81x).

Qualified Person

Patrick Downey, a Director of Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Downey is not independent of the Company.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

