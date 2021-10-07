Austral Engages SLR to Update NI 43-101 Technical Report

Sydney, October 7, 2021 - Austral Gold Ltd. (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd ("SLR") to update the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at its Guanaco-Amancaya mine complex, which were most recently reported in a Technical Report prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. ("RPA", a predecessor to SLR) dated June 16, 2017 and filed on SEDAR July 11, 2017 (the "Original Report").

The Company expects the updated report to be completed and filed during Q1 2022. Updates will include mineral resources and mineral reserves from the Amancaya, Guanaco and Inesperada mines as well as the heap leach pads at Guanaco.

SLR is a global provider of environmental and advisory solutions founded in 1994 with more than 100 offices in 13 countries. It acquired RPA in September 2019.

Chief Executive Officer, Stabro Kasaneva commented, "Because the updated report is to include drilling results obtained since we filed the Original Report, we expect to see positive results. This effort comprises an important pillar in our strategy to preserve our flagship producing mines in Chile."

About the Guanaco-Amancaya Mine Complex

The Guanaco and Amancaya mine complex remains the Company's flagship asset in Chile. Guanaco is located approximately 220km south-east of Antofagasta in Northern Chile at an elevation of 2,700m and 45km from the Pan American Highway. Guanaco is embedded in the Paleocene/Eocene belt, a geological feature which runs north/south through the centre of the Antofagasta region, Chile. Amancaya is located approximately 60km south-west of the Guanaco mine. Amancaya is a low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver deposit consisting of eight mining exploration concessions covering 1,755 hectares (and a further 1,390 hectares of second layer mining claims). At Amancaya, underground operations started in 2018.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Ltd. is a growing gold and silver mining, development and exploration company whose strategy is to expand the life of its cash generating assets in Chile, restart its Casposo mine in Argentina and build a portfolio of quality assets in Chile, the USA and Argentina organically through a Tier 1 or 2 exploration strategy and via acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Austral owns a 100% interest in the Guanaco/Amancaya mine in Chile and the Casposo Mine (currently on care and maintenance) in Argentina, a non-controlling interest in the Rawhide Mine in Nevada, USA and a non-controlling interest in Ensign Gold which holds the Mercur project in Utah, USA. In addition, Austral owns an attractive portfolio of exploration projects in the Paleocene Belt in Chile (including those acquired in the recent acquisition of Revelo Resources Corp.), a non-controlling interest in Pampa Metals and a 100% interest in the Pingüino project in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Austral Gold Ltd. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD) and the Australian Securities Exchange. (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult Austral's website at www.australgold.com.

