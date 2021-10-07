Newrange Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, October 7, 2021 (TSXV:NRG) US: (OTC:NRGOF) (Frankfurt: X6C) - Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Robert Carrington, who will step down as Chairman, Director and President of the Company, effective October 15, 2021. Robert Archer will assume the role of President, in addition to his current role as CEO, while Mr. Carrington will continue to play an advisory role with the Company.

"Robert was a co-founder of the Company in 2005 and has dedicated the last 16 years to exploration in Colombia and the USA," stated Robert Archer, Newrange CEO. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank him for his service and commitment throughout that period and wish him well in his retirement."

Mr. Carrington stated, "It has been a pleasure working with the Board and Management team and I would like to thank them for their support over the years. I have always tried to surround myself with the best and most talented people possible. When I brought Robert Archer on as Director and CEO, I accomplished just that and am confident that his stewardship will serve the Company and shareholders well going forward as he takes on the additional role of President."

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada, Ontario and Colorado. With locally high-grade, near surface oxide gold mineralization, the Company's flagship Pamlico Project is poised to become a significant new Nevada discovery, while the North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential in the prolific Red Lake District. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com.

Signed: "Robert Archer"

CEO & Director

Forward-Looking Statement:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

