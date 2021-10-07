Lithium Americas Expands Resource at Thacker Pass and Increases Phase 1 Capacity to Target 40,000 tpa Lithium Carbonate

VANCOUVER, Oct. 07, 2021 - Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a project update for the Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada ("Thacker Pass" or the "Project") including an increase in the Mineral Resource estimate to 13.7 million tonnes ("Mt") of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") grading 2,231 parts per million lithium ("ppm Li") of Measured and Indicated ("M&I") and 4.4 Mt of LCE grading 2,112 ppm Li of Inferred Resources.



HIGHLIGHTS

Expanded M&I Resource estimate to 13.7 Mt LCE at 2,231 ppm Li. The updated Mineral Resource estimate incorporates the Southwest Basin, change in cut-off grade and additional drilling since the 2018 M&I Resource of 6.0 Mt LCE at 2,917 ppm Li.

Increased Phase 1 capacity of ongoing Feasibility Study to target 40,000 tpa lithium carbonate. Initial Phase 1 targeted capacity increased from 30,000-35,000 tpa to reflect the optimized mine plan and leaching efficiencies with the proposed 3,000 tpd sulfuric acid plant unchanged.

Incorporating Phase 2 to target additional 40,000 tpa capacity. Feasibility Study is being designed to incorporate a potential Phase 2 expansion scenario to target total capacity of 80,000 tpa to meet potential partner and customer demand. The Company expects to provide an update on timing of the Feasibility Study by early 2022 to align with the strategic partnership process and ongoing engineering work.

Permitting process on track with final decision expected in Q1 2022. All key State permits are expected to be released for public comment in Q4 2021. At the Federal level, a court hearing on the appeal of the Record of Decision is expected to take place in February 2022, with the ruling to follow shortly thereafter.

Early-works construction expected to commence in H1 2022. Early-works includes roads, site preparation, water line and additional infrastructure to condense and de-risk the overall construction schedule.

Discussions continue with potential strategic partners and customers. The Company has retained Greenhill & Co. to act as financial advisor for the Thacker Pass strategic partnership process.

Developing integrated pilot plant to support increased scale. Working on an integrated pilot plant, expected to be operational in H1 2022, to support ongoing optimization work, confirm certain assumptions in the design and operational parameters and provide product samples for potential customers.

Designed to minimize environmental footprint. Thacker Pass is being designed to incorporate carbon-free power as its primary energy source, state-of-the-art air emissions control technologies, a zero-water discharge process, water recycling technologies to reduce water consumption and adopt active reclamation to maintain low footprint. Environmental impact analysis is underway by Golder Associates to align with the proposed Feasibility Study design.

"As the US electric vehicle supply chain continues to grow, we remain committed to developing Thacker Pass with all of our stakeholders' interests in mind," said Jonathan Evans, President & CEO. "This includes ensuring we move the right project forward to align Thacker Pass with the growing needs of our potential customers and strategic partners."

"The world needs more large-scale and environmentally responsible lithium projects to enable the clean energy transition," added Mr. Evans. "With Thacker Pass moving closer towards construction, in Argentina our team remains focused on bringing the Cauchar?-Olaroz lithium brine project online in the next twelve months as the largest new lithium carbonate operation in over 20 years."

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

The Mineral Resource estimate has been updated from the 2018 model to include new drilling within the Plan of Operations and the South Exploration Area (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Thacker Pass Location and Mineral Resource Model Compared to the Boundary of 2018 Resource Model

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95a098ba-694c-4eea-aa52-2b6d15572cf3

Table 1 shows the changes compared to the April 5, 2018 Mineral Resource estimate.

Table 1: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Category Effective date of October 7, 2021



1,334 ppm Li cut-off grade Effective date of April 5, 2018



2,000 ppm Li cut-off grade Measured 654.2 Mt



2,356 Average Li (ppm)



8.2 Mt LCE 242.2 Mt



2,948 Average Li (ppm)



3.8 Mt LCE Indicated 499.4 Mt



2,067 Average Li (ppm)



5.5 Mt LCE 143.1 Mt



2,864 Average Li (ppm)



2.2 Mt LCE Total Measured and Indicated 1,153.6 Mt



2,231 Average Li (ppm)



13.7 Mt LCE 385.3 Mt



2,917 Average Li (ppm)



6.0 Mt LCE Inferred 391.6 Mt



2,112 Average Li (ppm)



4.4 Mt LCE 147.4 Mt



2,932 Average Li (ppm)



2.3 Mt LCE NOTES for the October 7, 2021 Resource: The Qualified Person who supervised the preparation of and approved disclosure for the estimate is Randal Burns, B.Sc.Geology and SME, VP Exploration at Lithium Nevada Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas. Mineral Resources are reported using an economic break-even calculation formula: "Operating Cost per Resource Tonne"/"Price per Recovered Tonne Lithium" * 10^6 = ppm Li Cut-off. "Operating Cost per Resource Tonne" = US$58.58, "Price per Recovered Tonne Lithium" is calculated: ("LCE Price" * 5.32 * (1 - "Royalties") * "Recovery". Variables are "LCE Price" = US$12,000/tonne Li 2 CO 3 , "Royalties" = 1.75% and "Recovery" = 70%. A resource economical pit shell has been derived from performing a pit optimization calculation using Vulcan software. The conversion factor for lithium metal (100%) to LCE is 5.323. Applied density is 1.79 tonnes/m3. Measured Mineral Resources are in blocks estimated using at least six drill holes and eighteen samples within a 262 m ? 262 m search radius in the horizontal plane and 5 m in the vertical direction; Indicated Mineral Resources are in blocks estimated using at least two drill holes and six to eighteen samples within a 483 m ? 483 m search radius in the horizontal plane and 5 m in the vertical direction; and Inferred Mineral Resources are blocks estimated with at least one drill hole and three to six samples within a search radius of 722 m ? 722 m in the horizontal plane and 5 m in the vertical plane. Rounding errors may exist.

The bulk of the increase in the Mineral Resource tonnage is primarily due to (1) change in cut-off grade to maximize and optimize the available lithium for processing, a decision driven by market demands and supported by changes made to the process flowsheet, as well as to comply with updated Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("CIM") (2019) best practice guidelines to use a break-even cut-off grade and show mineability with economic pit optimization evaluation; (2) an increase in the number of drill holes from 276 to 366; and (3) a larger area covered by the new drill holes.

To illustrate sensitivity to cut-off grade, using the same cut-off of 2,000 ppm Li as the April 5, 2018 Mineral Resource estimate, the comparative Measured and Indicated estimate is 9.0 Mt LCE (average 2,749 ppm Li) with Inferred at 2.6 Mt LCE (average 2,703 ppm Li).

Lithium Americas affirms that the updated Mineral Resource estimate does not constitute a material change and does not affect the integrity of the Resources and Reserves used in the preliminary feasibility study for Thacker Pass, "Technical Report on the Pre-Feasibility Study for the Thacker Pass Project, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA dated effective date August 1, 2018 (the "PFS").

Partnership Process and Feasibility Study

Partnership Process

The Company expects to provide an update on timing of the Feasibility Study by early 2022, to align with the strategic partnership process and ongoing engineering work.

Lithium Americas has retained Greenhill & Co. to act as financial advisor for the Thacker Pass strategic partnership process.

Feasibility Study for Phases 1 and 2

Lithium Americas continues to advance the ongoing Feasibility Study targeting an increased initial production capacity to 40,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of lithium carbonate ("Phase 1") from 30,000-35,000 tpa, previously. The increased target capacity reflects optimizations to the mine plan and leaching efficiencies, maintaining the same proposed 3,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") sulfuric acid plant and water usage. The Company is continuing to optimize engineering to complete the capital cost estimate and incorporate the impact of inflationary pressure, permit requirements and an increase in processing equipment.

In addition, the Company plans to include an expansion scenario to target total capacity of 80,000 tpa of lithium carbonate. The addition of a 40,000 tpa expansion ("Phase 2"), is designed to demonstrate Thacker Pass' ability to scale production and align with potential customers' and partners' longer-term demands. The Phase 2 expansion scenario would entail additional time required to amend and meet permitting requirements beyond Phase 1.

To meet potential customer and partner needs, the Company continues to also advance engineering to consider an option for a 20,000 tpa lithium hydroxide chemical conversion plant.

Process Engineering and Design

Mine Plan and Processing Optimization

Over the past year, Lithium Americas has grown the engineering and technical team and continues to further optimize the mine plan and process. Optimization work is focused on maximizing lithium carbonate production in Phase 1 without increasing the size of the proposed 3,000 tpd sulfuric acid plant or water usage. Improvements include a mine plan focused on the illite clay and processing technologies to increase yield. When compared to smectite clay, illite clay displays higher leaching efficiencies and generally has higher lithium concentrations, as well as contains fewer impurities such as magnesium and calcium. Process changes completed include ore beneficiation, magnesium sulfate crystallization and improvements to the lithium carbonate circuit.

The Company is targeting total Phase 2 production capacity of 80,000 tpa within the same mining footprint as the permitted pit boundary. The team is advancing the mine engineering and combining the Phase 1 optimization and process improvements to achieve this increased production level.

Lithium Technical Development Center Collaboration with UNR

Working in collaboration with University of Nevada, Reno ("UNR"), the existing process testing facility will be relocated to a new facility in Reno and expanded to run the full Thacker Pass flowsheet to produce lithium carbonate samples. This Lithium Technical Development Center will also perform tests on other lithium deposits such as spodumene and brine. The integrated pilot plant is expected to be in operation in the first half of 2022 to support ongoing optimization work, confirm certain assumptions in the design and operational parameters and provide product samples for potential customers.

Regulatory and Permitting

Federal Permits

The Record of Decision ("ROD") was received in January 2021 from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"). In February 2021, claims were filed against the BLM to appeal the issuance of the ROD. Injunction requests over the Company's plan to begin pre-construction work were denied in Q3 2021. A court hearing on the appeal is expected to take place in February 2022, with the ruling to follow shortly thereafter.

State Permits

Three key state-level permits are expected to be published in draft form by the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection ("NDEP") for public comment in Q4 2021: (1) Water Pollution Control Permit, (2) Mine Reclamation Permit and (3) Class II Air Permit. The Company expects to have final versions of these permits in December 2021.

The Company expects that early-works on the water line could begin as early as February 2022, once permits are received. Other early-works are expected to begin in H1 2022, including roads, site preparation and additional infrastructure, to condense and de-risk overall construction schedule.

Water Rights

A decision on the Company's water rights transfer application by the state engineer to transfer the Company's existing water rights, which is expected to provide sufficient water for all of Phase 1, is anticipated by Q1 2022.

Environmental and Social Responsibility

Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe Benefits Agreement

The Company has presented a benefits agreement to the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe. Respecting the rights, culture, aspirations and interests of the local communities directly affected by the development and operation of Thacker Pass and working collaboratively towards mutually beneficial relationships remains a key priority for the Company.

Community Engagement

Through engagement with the community, the Company continues to enthusiastically participate in the Negotiating Work Group ('Work Group") along with selected members of the Thacker Pass Concerned Citizens Group ("TPCCG"). The purpose of the Work Group is to develop agreements supported by scientific data and community buy-in to guide the construction and operations of Thacker Pass. The Work Group focuses its discussions on identifying solutions that protect the safety and well-being of community members. The Work Group continues to meet every two weeks, and the Company is committed to quickly resolving community issues and building healthy relations for years to come.

Carbon Footprint and Water Impact Analysis

The Company has engaged Golder Associates to determine the estimated operational carbon footprint and water impact of the operations of both Thacker Pass and Cauchar?-Olaroz. Thacker Pass is designed to minimize environmental impact by approximately 45 MW of carbon-free power from the 3,000 tpd sulfuric acid plant as a primary power source, designing the project to avoid sensitive habitat, minimizing water consumption and air emissions through state-of-the-art technologies, as well as maximizing production levels within the same footprint as previously considered.

Socioeconomic and Environmental Study with UNR

Lithium Americas has a long-standing relationship with UNR, originally partnering with UNR's Department of Agriculture, Veterinary and Rangeland Sciences to establish the Great Basin Sagebrush Restoration Fund in 2017. The Company has recently formalized a relationship with the Department of Mining and Metallurgical Engineering at UNR's Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering to assess the socioeconomic and environmental footprint for Thacker Pass. Professor Ehsan Bahidi, Ph.D. will run the two-year program, which will include development of a life cycle inventory database, quantifying the environmental performance of lithium production from claystone ore and analysis of socioeconomic impacts from activity at Thacker Pass with other lithium production facilities around the world.

Mineral Resource Estimate Methodology

A block model was created by mining contractor Sawtooth Mining, LLC, a subsidiary of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NC), and part of the NACCO Natural Resources family, using Maptek's Vulcan 3D subsurface geologic modeling software. A regular block model with a block size of 25 m by 25 m by 1 m was generated. A Vulcan ISIS database was designed and populated with native geologic data from Excel datasheets containing borehole assays, collars, lithological and survey data which were exported from the Company's Hexagon Mining Drillhole Manager (Torque) database. A composited database was then created from this native ISIS database. A compositing run length of 1 m was chosen based upon mining assumptions of potential waste removal. This composited database used existing geocodes from the Torque database to isolate the compositing of grades to each correlated geologic lithology. Lithium grades were interpolated for clay/ash lithologies in the block model through ordinary kriging modeling method from a 1 m composited quality database.

Fault traces were connected to generate seven faulted block zones. These faulted block zones were used to limit the lithium grade estimation to the blocks and drill holes existing within each representative faulted block zone. Lithium grades have been estimated throughout the block model using the composited assay database with the declustered weights through ordinary kriging (OK) modeling method. Only clay/ash ore material was estimated for lithium grade and each domain was estimated independently.

In accordance with CIM Definition Standards along with Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimation Best Practice Guidelines (2019) a resource economical pit shell has been derived from performing a pit optimization calculation using Vulcan Software. The pit optimization utilized the appropriate cost inputs and the lithium cut-off grade of 1,334 ppm to determine the economic resource pit shell for the final resource estimation from the block model.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The data collection and analysis procedures employed to develop the information presented in this news release use industry-standard quality techniques and procedures.

Sampling procedure and assaying methods were as follows:

Drilled core was brought from the field to the Company's core shed located in Orovada, Nevada. The boxes of core were logged, photographed, cut and sampled by Company employees and consultants. The geologist determined the length of the assay samples by lithology and averaged 1.60 m. The core was cut in half with diamond blade saws, using fresh water and half bagged for sampling. For duplicate samples, one half of the core is cut in half again and the two halves are bagged and sampled separately to test sampling and assay precision. Each sample was assigned a unique identification number to ensure security and anonymity. Randomly inserted in the sample stream were QA/QC samples, which represent 10.1% of the total assays. The QA/QC samples include blanks to test for contamination, high and low-grade lithium standards to test for accuracy and duplicates to test for precision.

Drilled core samples were collected from the core shed by ALS Ltd. ("ALS"), an independent analytical testing services provider, and transported to their lab in Reno, Nevada. At ALS, the samples were dried at a maximum temperature of 60 degrees Celsius and the entire sample was then crushed with a jaw crusher to 90% passing a ten-mesh screen. Nominal 250 gram splits were taken for each sample using a rifle splitter. This split is pulverized using a ring mill to 90% passing a 150-mesh screen.

ALS' analysis included four-acid digestion and inductively coupled atomic emission plasma spectroscopy to ensure that elevated metal concentrations were not present, which would interfere with inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy analyses.



QA/QC protocols included:

High, low and blank standards were inserted in random sampling intervals. These samples were also assigned a blinded sample identification number.

Duplicate samples were taken approximately every 30.48 meters. Each was assigned a blinded identification number.

QA/QC statistical evaluations and results:

2017-2018 LNC Drilling Eight low grade samples out of 139 assays fell outside the certified two standard deviation. All eight were within 70 ppm of falling within the two standard deviation criteria. Seven high-grade samples out of 140 assays fell outside the certified two standard deviation. All were biased low by as much as 135 ppm. All blank standards reported less than 100 ppm Lithium. All assay standards showed minimal bias drift with time. 365 duplicate ? core samples, 730 assays, returned a R2 correlation value of 0.9901. One sample pair was withdrawn.

2010-2011 WLC Drilling Twelve low grade samples out of 305 assays fell outside the certified two standard deviation. Eight were within 90 ppm of falling within the two standard deviation criteria, three samples were withdrawn as likely HG mis-sampling and one withdrawn as a bad assay. Fifteen high-grade samples out of 303 assays fell outside the certified two standard deviation. Four samples are withdrawn as likely LG mis-sampling and the remaining within 170 ppm of falling within the two standard deviation criteria. Seventeen blank standards out of 308 samples exceeded the 100 ppm Lithium threshold. The max exceedance was by 156 ppm. All assay standards showed minimal bias drift with time. 247 duplicate ? core samples, 494 assays, returned a R2 correlation value of 0.9732.





National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release relating to the Resource Estimate has been prepared and approved by Randal Burns, B.Sc., SME, VP Exploration at Lithium Nevada Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

Mr. Burns has verified the data disclosed in this news release and no limitations were imposed on the verification process. In the course of data verification, and for purposes of QA/QC, Mr. Burns, among other things, reviewed or developed the following types of information for the deposit:

Geologic maps and cross sections

Block model methods, parameters, tabulations, and model results

Estimated mining and process costs

Resource determination procedures and results to assure reasonable expectation of economic extraction

Sampling procedure and assaying methods

QA/QC protocols and results, including: Analysis of inserted standards Analysis of inserted blanks Confirmation of assays from a check lab Reverse Circulation versus Diamond Drilling ? core sampling and assay versus ? core sampling and assay Spot checks of the data base against original certificates of assay Statistical evaluations and studies Checked reliability of historic information and established protocol for acceptance or rejection of legacy data



Unless otherwise indicated, Lithium Americas has prepared the technical information in this news release ("Technical Information") based on information contained in the technical reports, news releases and MD&A's (collectively the "Disclosure Documents") available under the company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Disclosure Documents are each intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The Technical Information is subject to the assumptions and qualifications contained in the Disclosure Documents. Readers are advised that Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company does not view the change in Mineral Resources as material until the Mineral Resources are included in an updated mine plan. Lithium Americas affirms that the updated Mineral Resource estimate does not constitute a material change and does not affect the integrity of the Resources and Reserves used in the PFS.

The Technical Information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rene LeBlanc, PhD, SME, Chief Technical Officer of Lithium Americas, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Other than as described in the Company's Disclosure Documents, there are no known legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources at this point of time.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas is a development-stage company with projects in Jujuy, Argentina and Humboldt County, Nevada, United States. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol "LAC".

APPENDIX - MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND DRILLING

Table 2: Mineral Resource Estimate as of October 7, 2021

Category Tonnage

(000's t) Average Lithium

(ppm) LCE Quantity

(000's t) Measured 654,192 2,356 8,204 Indicated 499,436 2,067 5,495 Total Measured and Indicated 1,153,628 2,231 13,699 Inferred 391,577 2,112 4,401 Notes: The Qualified Person for the estimates is Randal Burns, B.Sc., SME, VP Exploration at Lithium Nevada Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. Mineral Resources presented at a 1,334 ppm Li cut-off grade. Mineral Resources are reported using an economic break-even calculation formula: "Operating Cost per Resource Tonne"/"Price per Recovered Tonne Lithium" * 10^6 = Li ppm Cut-off. "Operating Cost per Resource Tonne" = US$58.58, "Price per Recovered Tonne Lithium" is calculated ("LCE Price" * 5.32 * (1 - "Royalties") * "Recovery". Variables are "LCE Price" = US$12,000/tonne Li 2 CO 3 , "Royalties" = 1.75% and "Recovery" = 70%. A resource economical pit shell has been derived from performing a pit optimization calculation using Vulcan software. The conversion factor for lithium metal (100%) to LCE is 5.323. Applied density is 1.79 tonnes/m3. Measured Mineral Resources are in blocks estimated using at least six drill holes and eighteen samples within a 262 m ? 262 m search radius in the horizontal plane and 5 m in the vertical direction; Indicated Mineral resources are in blocks estimated using at least two drill holes and six to eighteen samples within a 483 m ? 483 m search radius in the horizontal plane and 5 m in the vertical direction; and Inferred Mineral Resources are blocks estimated with at least one drill hole and three to six samples within a search radius of 722 m ? 722 m in the horizontal plane and 5 m in the vertical plane. Rounding errors may exist.

Figure 2a - Drill Hole Location Map

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35bf5830-814c-4c02-a49f-8c88e3f515f3

Figure 2b - Drill Hole Location Map

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5504cc1-6fce-42c5-9514-c6e902c0e5d2

Table 3 - All Thacker Pass Drilling Used in Mineral Resource Estimate with an Effective Date of October 7, 2021



Hole Total Depth

(m) Overburden

(m) Length (m)

>1,334 ppm Li Average

Li (ppm) Maximum Li

(ppm) Easting Northing LNC-001 186.5 13.3 75.3 3,028 6,100 410,649 4,616,569 LNC-002 61.0 0.0 61.0 178 273 410,602 4,616,216 LNC-003 97.4 33.6 0.3 2,480 2,480 410,644 4,615,963 LNC-004 46.4 15.8 1.6 1,450 1,450 410,610 4,615,822 LNC-005 61.0 0.0 61.0 178 990 410,238 4,615,484 LNC-006 61.0 0.0 61.0 153 379 412,393 4,615,216 LNC-007 83.1 0.0 83.1 118 411 413,679 4,616,174 LNC-008 76.2 46.0 0.5 1,470 1,470 413,131 4,615,502 LNC-009 231.7 96.2 52.8 2,302 4,050 417,579 4,616,784 LNC-010 212.5 149.4 23.0 1,898 2,550 418,256 4,617,540 LNC-011 71.8 6.1 34.1 2,392 3,950 409,813 4,616,848 LNC-012 54.1 0.0 54.1 94 690 409,213 4,616,006 LNC-013 121.9 35.7 43.2 2,522 6,170 408,685 4,616,478 LNC-014 76.3 62.3 0.8 1,340 1,340 409,098 4,616,247 LNC-015 122.4 3.2 66.2 2,852 6,340 409,693 4,616,623 LNC-016 95.3 13.0 52.1 2,697 5,350 408,450 4,616,716 LNC-017 45.8 4.5 18.3 2,695 5,800 409,021 4,616,800 LNC-018 122.7 3.6 62.4 2,723 5,820 409,854 4,616,969 LNC-019 83.1 3.1 64.2 3,387 6,420 409,924 4,618,708 LNC-020 78.5 10.5 51.2 3,549 6,920 409,746 4,618,748 LNC-021 80.1 6.0 64.1 3,680 7,660 409,600 4,618,773 LNC-022 46.5 37.6 1.6 1,790 1,790 413,414 4,618,162 LNC-023 46.6 22.3 5.6 1,970 2,750 413,427 4,617,142 LNC-024 54.9 15.1 21.4 2,788 4,980 413,414 4,617,422 LNC-025 77.0 34.5 1.9 1,350 1,350 413,770 4,618,532 LNC-026 95.1 20.6 64.4 3,173 5,550 409,915 4,618,894 LNC-027 106.7 6.3 71.0 3,299 5,870 410,106 4,618,841 LNC-028 89.2 0.0 71.7 3,302 7,230 409,748 4,618,887 LNC-029 107.5 13.8 65.9 3,297 5,480 410,274 4,618,851 LNC-030 76.2 8.4 59.5 3,207 6,880 410,639 4,618,095 LNC-031 90.7 11.1 68.2 3,413 7,540 410,940 4,618,181 LNC-032 80.0 11.1 61.6 3,523 7,210 410,950 4,618,112 LNC-033 89.2 9.3 68.5 3,416 7,620 410,937 4,618,057 LNC-034 61.8 4.4 49.5 3,913 8,040 410,942 4,617,995 LNC-035 40.5 2.5 32.5 3,989 7,720 410,880 4,617,999 LNC-036 92.3 3.8 79.5 3,204 7,440 410,883 4,618,052 LNC-037 92.2 15.7 63.3 3,270 6,990 410,884 4,618,111 LNC-038 95.3 13.8 68.7 3,284 6,940 410,877 4,618,181 LNC-039 89.2 10.9 71.5 3,255 7,500 410,815 4,618,180 LNC-040 87.7 12.4 69.9 3,594 7,950 410,744 4,618,183 LNC-041 45.7 2.5 36.3 3,729 7,040 410,697 4,618,048 LNC-042 95.3 15.3 73.2 3,357 6,990 410,707 4,618,120 LNC-043 91.0 16.3 69.8 3,289 7,180 410,947 4,618,238 LNC-044 89.3 11.5 68.8 3,593 6,960 410,881 4,618,239 LNC-045 84.6 16.0 63.0 3,519 6,910 410,810 4,618,247 LNC-046 66.5 17.4 46.3 3,394 7,320 410,744 4,618,246 LNC-047 88.7 14.5 62.9 3,567 7,390 410,699 4,618,242 LNC-048 92.3 16.7 63.5 3,488 6,900 410,694 4,618,187 LNC-057 92.3 14.2 72.2 3,329 7,370 410,836 4,618,363 LNC-058 95.1 16.0 66.5 3,207 7,950 410,829 4,618,118 LNC-059 113.7 6.1 77.3 3,173 6,170 410,908 4,618,483 LNC-060 95.3 0.0 73.6 3,134 6,620 410,829 4,618,058 LNC-061 112.1 9.9 69.5 3,093 5,670 410,844 4,618,485 LNC-062 97.0 14.9 75.6 3,146 6,700 410,767 4,618,116 LNC-063 90.8 22.2 65.8 3,314 6,450 410,852 4,618,420 LNC-064 54.2 0.0 47.2 3,298 6,760 410,768 4,618,054 LNC-065 96.9 23.4 64.7 3,410 6,460 410,784 4,618,424 LNC-066 87.7 13.1 65.5 3,605 6,640 410,949 4,618,301 LNC-067 58.8 11.8 35.2 3,718 6,770 409,785 4,618,511 LNC-068 92.3 13.3 70.2 3,397 6,740 410,889 4,618,298 LNC-069 54.2 11.8 30.0 4,123 8,440 409,857 4,618,486 LNC-070 84.7 14.6 62.4 3,373 7,160 410,894 4,618,363 LNC-071 101.4 16.2 68.1 3,610 7,530 410,947 4,618,364 LNC-072 101.4 21.0 56.5 3,326 7,920 410,951 4,618,424 LNC-073 77.1 10.2 40.4 3,633 7,770 409,638 4,618,498 LNC-074 90.8 21.4 54.1 3,525 6,840 410,896 4,618,423 LNC-075 69.4 8.8 45.6 3,922 7,690 409,996 4,618,446 LNC-076 98.3 14.7 68.5 3,461 8,100 410,799 4,618,373 LNC-077 75.5 11.6 52.5 3,728 7,220 410,107 4,618,367 LNC-078 88.0 13.4 66.1 3,467 6,770 410,787 4,618,304 LNC-079 63.6 4.0 43.1 4,228 6,970 409,991 4,618,300 LNC-080 94.4 20.0 65.3 3,604 7,130 410,746 4,618,366 LNC-081 98.7 0.0 98.7 30 60 409,623 4,618,239 LNC-082 90.7 16.0 68.4 3,494 7,430 410,745 4,618,305 LNC-083 37.7 0.0 20.9 3,768 5,180 411,131 4,617,984 LNC-084 67.8 6.8 45.8 3,687 7,540 411,769 4,618,190 LNC-085 113.6 4.7 80.4 3,069 6,220 410,964 4,618,484 LNC-087 113.5 21.8 67.2 3,043 5,640 410,104 4,618,990 LNC-088 108.9 8.1 66.3 2,888 5,560 409,916 4,619,034 LNC-089 99.1 32.6 64.0 2,970 5,450 409,753 4,619,030 LNC-090 75.9 14.5 54.1 3,043 4,880 409,593 4,619,055 LNC-091 85.7 16.3 57.9 3,402 6,990 409,595 4,618,935 LNC-092 152.1 8.4 25.7 4,391 7,140 409,600 4,618,657 LNC-093 106.0 0.0 24.9 4,833 7,550 409,440 4,618,920 LNC-094 85.8 0.0 60.4 3,520 6,380 409,442 4,619,010 LNC-095 79.0 0.0 79.0 58 93 409,366 4,618,811 LNC-096 73.3 2.4 23.3 4,725 6,670 409,255 4,618,779 LNC-097 111.4 0.0 16.6 4,457 6,100 409,254 4,618,913 LNC-098 125.0 0.0 37.6 3,572 6,130 409,258 4,619,051 LNC-099 64.6 9.4 50.5 3,574 7,870 409,246 4,618,634 LNC-100 43.9 3.7 13.4 3,189 6,250 409,410 4,618,524 LNC-101 61.0 0.0 41.3 4,028 6,400 409,438 4,618,618 LNC-102 47.2 2.3 10.6 5,664 7,110 409,447 4,618,763 LNC-103 182.9 1.2 181.7 27 84 409,621 4,618,238 LNC-104 152.6 4.4 66.7 2,777 5,870 409,621 4,617,689 LNC-105 81.9 16.5 20.9 2,276 4,130 408,951 4,617,146 LNC-106 87.8 0.0 22.9 2,955 4,940 409,354 4,617,059 LNC-107 56.0 1.8 23.1 2,347 4,440 409,273 4,616,710 LNC-108 20.9 0.0 20.9 200 1,070 408,652 4,616,906 LNC-109 152.9 12.5 63.1 2,555 5,050 408,684 4,616,627 LNC-110 36.5 2.7 33.7 397 1,070 409,702 4,616,127 LNC-111 167.6 84.2 21.1 2,059 3,080 409,215 4,616,000 LNC-112 89.6 3.3 3.3 1,487 1,540 409,404 4,616,312 LNC-113 128.9 39.4 60.6 2,554 5,360 408,438 4,616,537 LNC-114 178.5 114.9 27.0 2,390 3,490 409,700 4,616,131 LNC-115 167.1 132.4 7.6 1,658 1,900 416,598 4,618,476 LNC-116 158.5 0.0 21.5 2,909 5,290 409,012 4,617,749 LNC-117 117.9 0.0 66.4 2,816 6,170 409,512 4,616,583 LNC-118 155.5 8.3 79.1 2,847 5,630 409,898 4,616,825 LNC-119 116.3 0.0 116.3 35 133 408,386 4,617,489 LNC-120 155.9 50.8 47.6 2,499 5,370 409,125 4,616,551 LNC-121 185.9 106.3 23.5 2,386 3,270 415,215 4,619,638 LNC-122 112.8 14.2 50.2 2,769 4,480 408,183 4,616,581 LNC-123 182.9 32.3 68.4 3,040 5,430 413,759 4,618,783 LNC-124 61.6 2.9 16.7 2,108 4,180 408,157 4,616,747 LNC-125 113.4 29.3 55.6 2,476 4,860 414,280 4,618,993 LNC-126 193.6 11.4 88.9 2,614 5,230 410,275 4,616,421 LNC-127 38.3 0.0 38.3 136 710 412,105 4,618,859 LNC-128 218.9 94.5 60.1 2,884 5,430 410,604 4,616,218 LNC-130 171.4 9.7 79.3 2,691 5,120 410,070 4,616,675 LNC-131 88.8 14.1 53.2 2,867 4,070 411,572 4,618,921 LNC-132 101.1 0.0 101.1 145 296 414,525 4,617,324 LNC-133 93.2 21.3 52.1 2,986 6,660 410,706 4,618,942 LNC-134 213.8 78.9 75.8 3,280 6,810 414,516 4,617,666 LNC-135 111.4 7.6 71.3 2,877 4,720 411,013 4,618,878 LNC-136 189.7 137.2 39.2 2,588 3,810 414,131 4,617,284 LNC-137 72.8 6.7 54.0 2,819 4,620 411,249 4,619,054 LNC-138 91.4 0.0 91.4 190 401 414,133 4,617,616 LNC-139 76.5 9.9 56.6 2,851 5,220 411,215 4,618,908 LNC-140 84.2 28.0 4.9 2,179 2,510 413,766 4,617,207 LNC-141 105.0 8.8 70.1 3,165 5,730 411,301 4,618,718 LNC-142 77.2 9.1 1.8 1,760 1,760 413,766 4,617,996 LNC-143 77.5 17.3 6.3 1,764 2,380 414,548 4,618,065 LNC-144 91.4 15.8 5.5 2,511 2,730 413,783 4,617,557 WLC-001 125.0 6.1 41.1 2,896 4,700 410,991 4,617,491 WLC-002 96.9 7.6 13.7 2,966 4,200 410,419 4,617,935 WLC-003 185.3 4.6 77.7 2,914 7,100 412,247 4,617,934 WLC-004 139.3 67.1 12.2 2,886 4,800 411,939 4,618,140 WLC-005 182.9 16.8 80.8 2,664 6,000 412,139 4,617,635 WLC-006 256.8 6.1 65.5 2,734 5,950 411,845 4,617,637 WLC-007 188.1 6.1 59.4 2,274 4,428 411,535 4,617,635 WLC-008 133.2 0.0 21.3 2,094 3,310 410,641 4,617,930 WLC-009 96.6 6.1 3.0 2,291 2,719 410,938 4,617,933 WLC-010 104.2 7.6 9.1 2,134 3,094 411,242 4,617,936 WLC-011 100.3 51.8 24.4 1,981 3,500 411,234 4,617,630 WLC-012 171.7 7.6 70.1 3,024 6,800 411,540 4,617,930 WLC-013 126.9 7.6 62.5 2,919 6,500 411,835 4,617,934 WLC-014 182.0 6.1 62.5 2,516 5,500 411,236 4,617,338 WLC-015 139.4 6.1 30.3 2,346 4,300 410,946 4,617,640 WLC-016 83.5 3.1 16.8 2,559 5,685 410,637 4,617,637 WLC-017 274.9 63.7 70.4 2,496 4,577 410,831 4,617,134 WLC-018 157.6 20.1 40.2 2,444 4,198 410,933 4,617,345 WLC-019 105.8 15.2 90.5 20 184 410,339 4,617,638 WLC-020 156.5 8.2 62.8 2,571 6,026 412,139 4,617,936 WLC-021 152.4 9.1 53.3 2,493 4,508 412,046 4,617,944 WLC-022 138.7 11.3 53.3 2,784 5,890 411,991 4,617,946 WLC-023 130.2 11.3 65.8 2,750 5,500 411,890 4,618,034 WLC-024 182.0 46.9 20.6 2,283 3,600 411,927 4,617,989 WLC-025 159.1 6.7 68.5 2,757 6,800 411,896 4,617,941 WLC-026 146.3 14.6 28.0 3,451 6,400 411,947 4,617,945 WLC-027 115.8 11.3 59.2 2,926 6,230 412,009 4,617,890 WLC-028 246.0 14.3 58.2 2,926 6,178 412,026 4,617,839 WLC-029 122.8 12.2 51.8 2,182 4,200 412,047 4,617,790 WLC-030 99.7 13.7 38.1 2,766 6,050 410,996 4,617,445 WLC-031 93.6 5.2 34.1 2,349 3,890 410,993 4,617,564 WLC-032 30.6 4.0 22.3 3,094 5,670 410,993 4,617,567 WLC-033 30.5 4.0 25.3 3,054 5,782 410,988 4,617,446 WLC-034 99.7 4.9 33.5 2,913 5,497 411,043 4,617,631 WLC-035 121.9 4.6 27.7 2,743 5,859 411,142 4,617,639 WLC-036 78.3 3.1 16.8 2,007 3,040 410,490 4,617,938 WLC-037 69.2 3.1 16.8 2,105 3,023 410,569 4,617,939 WLC-040 79.8 9.5 38.8 3,308 6,720 411,772 4,618,186 WLC-041 56.3 9.8 38.6 3,367 6,170 411,541 4,618,122 WLC-042 91.7 5.6 54.8 3,244 6,840 411,424 4,617,786 WLC-043 86.0 4.6 57.8 3,433 7,080 411,684 4,618,053 WLC-044 116.4 8.3 73.3 3,096 6,960 411,690 4,617,802 WLC-045 107.2 4.7 67.8 2,879 6,270 411,882 4,617,800 WLC-046 116.4 0.0 70.2 2,853 6,480 411,368 4,617,543 WLC-047 107.3 6.2 73.6 3,116 7,260 411,671 4,617,536 WLC-048 122.6 15.8 73.3 3,025 6,330 411,827 4,617,478 WLC-049 115.5 9.7 75.2 3,136 5,960 411,979 4,617,539 WLC-050 154.6 36.6 79.6 2,926 6,700 412,037 4,617,357 WLC-051 136.3 36.6 56.0 2,592 5,150 412,294 4,618,115 WLC-052 126.2 17.4 68.0 2,985 7,710 412,109 4,618,123 WLC-053 121.1 24.1 79.5 3,014 6,350 412,478 4,617,805 WLC-054 87.5 9.4 20.4 2,605 4,620 412,427 4,617,977 WLC-055 124.1 23.5 77.6 2,823 6,140 412,311 4,617,718 WLC-056 139.4 35.7 75.7 2,892 6,400 412,289 4,617,535 WLC-057 273.5 11.1 91.4 2,978 7,570 412,820 4,617,622 WLC-058 737.0 7.2 100.6 2,739 5,690 412,229 4,617,131 WLC-059 142.4 7.0 79.5 2,903 7,220 412,460 4,617,617 WLC-060 145.5 22.9 71.6 2,787 7,030 412,461 4,617,437 WLC-061 157.6 8.3 82.6 2,810 6,420 412,286 4,617,360 WLC-062 63.9 8.3 49.2 3,617 7,550 411,389 4,617,985 WLC-063 91.6 3.1 66.3 3,263 6,920 411,358 4,618,181 WLC-064 114.9 13.9 66.7 3,172 6,120 411,334 4,618,372 WLC-065 108.8 20.5 72.3 3,260 6,380 411,183 4,618,104 WLC-066 82.9 3.7 63.2 3,050 5,880 411,198 4,618,286 WLC-067 108.2 14.3 70.9 2,922 6,290 410,748 4,618,141 WLC-068 132.4 28.5 66.1 2,665 5,340 411,195 4,617,490 WLC-069 136.3 26.7 73.1 2,964 6,990 411,506 4,617,450 WLC-070 153.8 2.6 79.5 2,788 6,660 411,692 4,617,352 WLC-071 130.2 4.1 74.7 3,074 6,380 411,781 4,618,383 WLC-072 145.4 74.4 46.3 3,112 6,080 411,939 4,618,326 WLC-073 151.4 43.7 59.0 2,865 5,840 412,122 4,618,495 WLC-074 106.1 35.7 2.9 1,765 2,080 412,432 4,618,339 WLC-075 96.0 9.5 64.0 3,015 5,820 411,138 4,618,434 WLC-076 125.6 4.8 70.9 2,914 5,030 410,969 4,618,483 WLC-077 122.6 4.3 73.6 2,941 5,820 411,243 4,618,580 WLC-078 90.1 12.0 68.4 3,112 7,030 411,010 4,618,306 WLC-079 131.7 11.8 72.3 3,051 6,480 411,377 4,618,547 WLC-080 113.5 2.3 69.4 2,923 4,850 411,063 4,618,643 WLC-081 90.0 11.0 59.1 3,350 6,070 410,980 4,618,129 WLC-082 98.1 23.2 61.8 3,322 6,920 410,639 4,618,298 WLC-083 136.3 8.2 80.0 3,005 6,560 410,428 4,618,488 WLC-084 89.1 12.0 59.0 3,073 5,710 410,825 4,618,291 WLC-085 61.2 6.7 47.2 3,498 6,690 410,054 4,618,498 WLC-086 102.7 26.5 62.0 3,291 7,090 410,430 4,618,304 WLC-087 134.1 21.6 71.2 3,134 5,700 410,414 4,618,660 WLC-088 125.1 6.5 76.0 3,077 5,630 410,591 4,618,480 WLC-089 142.4 35.5 67.3 2,850 4,730 410,601 4,618,635 WLC-090 105.8 6.8 69.8 2,956 7,120 410,773 4,618,470 WLC-091 123.7 9.8 69.4 3,026 5,550 410,868 4,618,635 WLC-092 97.5 8.2 74.3 3,020 6,690 410,587 4,618,089 WLC-093 57.0 3.2 20.4 2,732 5,510 411,178 4,617,786 WLC-094 43.3 3.2 21.7 2,469 4,450 410,998 4,617,786 WLC-095 70.0 5.2 54.7 3,672 6,850 411,375 4,617,935 WLC-096 119.5 18.5 77.9 3,024 6,680 411,201 4,618,049 WLC-097 67.7 5.6 49.2 3,114 5,950 411,366 4,618,107 WLC-098 89.0 9.9 65.7 3,178 6,850 411,189 4,618,230 WLC-099 71.8 6.1 49.3 2,808 5,960 411,323 4,618,052 WLC-100 67.7 7.6 46.4 3,454 6,270 411,438 4,618,056 WLC-101 117.9 21.0 76.2 3,118 7,060 411,252 4,618,110 WLC-102 69.2 7.8 53.3 3,127 6,260 411,371 4,617,876 WLC-103 90.5 15.2 63.3 3,436 6,990 411,071 4,618,110 WLC-104 75.3 5.7 53.7 3,185 6,350 411,370 4,617,811 WLC-105 98.2 16.6 66.5 3,392 7,640 411,135 4,618,168 WLC-106 72.8 9.4 55.6 3,235 6,940 411,133 4,618,231 WLC-107 89.0 6.0 64.3 3,377 6,240 411,135 4,618,288 WLC-108 103.2 16.0 68.8 3,291 6,970 411,133 4,618,112 WLC-109 82.9 3.1 66.5 3,274 6,150 411,310 4,618,291 WLC-110 119.5 17.2 71.2 3,164 6,870 411,137 4,618,049 WLC-111 73.8 4.9 57.2 3,219 6,880 411,312 4,618,232 WLC-112 57.0 5.6 38.5 3,556 7,420 411,189 4,617,991 WLC-113 77.7 8.7 62.1 3,510 6,780 411,378 4,618,228 WLC-114 60.1 5.3 47.2 3,727 7,030 411,249 4,617,989 WLC-115 85.3 7.4 67.0 3,303 7,710 411,312 4,618,167 WLC-116 101.1 11.4 69.8 3,220 7,230 411,315 4,618,109 WLC-117 61.6 5.3 50.5 3,435 7,240 411,313 4,617,992 WLC-118 40.3 3.8 28.9 3,937 8,690 411,308 4,617,931 WLC-119 27.7 4.1 16.5 2,732 4,400 411,189 4,617,931 WLC-120 25.0 2.5 14.7 3,338 4,940 411,125 4,617,932 WLC-121 22.0 1.7 11.6 3,345 4,600 411,073 4,617,936 WLC-122 34.1 2.0 16.4 2,666 4,730 411,250 4,617,877 WLC-123 58.6 8.2 39.7 3,586 6,370 411,439 4,618,119 WLC-124 57.0 11.3 38.8 3,862 7,380 411,440 4,618,166 WLC-125 46.4 0.3 37.0 3,324 8,540 411,075 4,617,991 WLC-126 58.6 5.4 45.5 3,406 5,370 411,503 4,618,160 WLC-127 49.4 1.5 40.6 3,644 6,970 411,010 4,617,990 WLC-128 61.6 6.7 43.3 3,685 6,150 411,499 4,618,112 WLC-129 90.7 10.6 65.5 3,251 7,250 411,008 4,618,047 WLC-130 61.6 7.8 49.1 3,665 6,670 411,501 4,618,056 WLC-131 99.6 18.4 67.1 3,205 6,590 411,074 4,618,048 WLC-132 69.2 9.4 50.8 3,426 6,110 411,495 4,617,998 WLC-133 69.2 5.6 50.4 3,839 6,390 411,437 4,617,984 WLC-134 76.9 6.2 62.4 3,651 7,200 411,440 4,617,930 WLC-135 81.4 8.2 59.4 3,183 6,800 411,502 4,617,934 WLC-136 38.4 2.3 30.1 3,232 6,720 411,132 4,617,987 WLC-137 90.6 12.0 65.6 3,462 7,080 411,017 4,618,113 WLC-138 64.7 8.5 50.0 3,419 7,400 411,440 4,617,872 WLC-139 99.7 19.9 62.2 3,436 7,670 411,078 4,618,167 WLC-140 92.1 9.7 66.7 3,403 8,850 411,494 4,617,875 WLC-141 72.2 6.7 57.7 3,517 6,820 411,567 4,617,993 WLC-142 92.0 19.3 62.8 3,505 6,710 411,019 4,618,166 WLC-143 67.7 6.9 48.0 3,329 6,200 411,566 4,618,050 WLC-144 96.6 15.8 69.8 3,431 7,390 411,074 4,618,228 WLC-145 88.9 6.5 66.5 3,389 6,240 411,127 4,618,401 WLC-146 93.6 14.6 64.5 3,137 6,580 411,009 4,618,230 WLC-147 87.2 10.5 63.7 3,056 6,540 411,074 4,618,413 WLC-148 89.6 9.8 67.4 3,361 7,230 411,074 4,618,290 WLC-149 88.9 13.1 60.7 3,274 6,350 411,016 4,618,420 WLC-150 78.4 2.8 57.9 3,461 7,150 411,131 4,618,354 WLC-151 92.1 9.3 68.9 3,279 7,780 411,071 4,618,361 WLC-152 55.8 7.8 37.7 3,840 6,970 411,563 4,618,119 WLC-153 88.1 9.8 67.8 3,378 6,680 411,009 4,618,362 WLC-154 51.0 10.4 33.8 3,542 6,040 411,619 4,618,108 WLC-155 67.7 5.2 53.9 3,354 6,630 411,622 4,618,058 WLC-156 61.0 4.7 46.4 2,960 6,240 411,690 4,618,112 WLC-157 40.2 3.7 21.5 3,394 6,030 411,319 4,617,869 WLC-158 55.4 5.9 43.7 3,658 6,860 411,564 4,618,155 WLC-159 76.8 7.7 59.2 3,317 5,900 411,749 4,618,048 WLC-160 70.8 9.5 53.4 3,317 7,090 411,761 4,618,109 WLC-161 82.9 6.3 57.2 3,167 7,010 411,814 4,618,050 WLC-162 71.2 9.8 49.8 3,380 7,430 411,813 4,618,105 WLC-163 86.0 9.1 63.6 3,362 6,610 411,746 4,617,928 WLC-164 104.2 9.9 61.4 3,165 7,260 411,875 4,617,990 WLC-165 70.7 5.5 61.1 3,224 7,390 411,748 4,617,868 WLC-166 89.0 9.4 58.5 3,164 6,360 411,811 4,617,999 WLC-167 104.3 8.1 73.9 3,296 8,360 411,748 4,617,802 WLC-168 87.5 4.6 64.7 3,139 6,870 411,746 4,617,990 WLC-169 104.3 7.7 75.4 3,229 7,600 411,749 4,617,748 WLC-170 79.9 9.1 55.9 3,326 7,140 411,685 4,617,986 WLC-171 95.2 9.0 70.5 3,328 7,850 411,685 4,617,744 WLC-172 92.1 4.9 72.2 3,086 7,470 411,686 4,617,869 WLC-173 75.3 5.2 56.4 3,505 6,190 411,622 4,617,996 WLC-174 83.0 6.6 59.6 3,379 8,070 411,690 4,617,929 WLC-175 86.0 6.7 59.0 3,362 7,230 411,497 4,617,743 WLC-176 82.9 6.7 65.9 3,258 6,910 411,629 4,617,933 WLC-177 88.8 5.3 71.2 3,292 6,900 411,501 4,617,814 WLC-178 87.5 4.5 73.9 3,065 6,730 411,627 4,617,875 WLC-179 92.1 11.7 64.9 3,413 6,980 411,620 4,617,808 WLC-180 140.9 7.6 79.7 3,206 6,260 413,412 4,617,807 WLC-181 30.7 19.0 1.5 1,570 1,570 412,811 4,618,200 WLC-182 30.5 23.3 7.2 418 660 412,818 4,618,546 WLC-183 30.5 17.8 7.1 1,992 2,350 413,414 4,617,430 WLC-184 37.2 13.4 7.5 2,288 2,670 411,443 4,617,292 WLC-185 95.0 30.2 1.1 1,740 1,740 413,407 4,618,532 WLC-186 86.0 2.1 62.0 3,253 7,760 411,253 4,618,319 WLC-187 101.3 8.0 59.9 3,349 7,080 411,554 4,617,742 WLC-188 63.2 8.8 47.8 3,565 6,810 411,435 4,618,220 WLC-189 97.0 9.6 69.9 3,267 7,070 411,561 4,617,808 WLC-190 74.5 5.1 59.0 3,281 6,130 411,192 4,618,354 WLC-191 98.2 5.8 68.1 3,369 7,300 411,558 4,617,864 WLC-192 92.1 7.8 61.1 3,229 6,200 411,251 4,618,229 WLC-193 104.3 12.2 69.8 3,200 7,200 411,617 4,617,751 WLC-194 110.3 12.1 69.3 3,491 7,730 411,250 4,618,170 WLC-195 70.7 5.8 44.9 3,559 7,380 411,363 4,618,053 WLC-196 116.4 14.7 72.1 3,470 7,270 411,180 4,618,169 WLC-197 92.4 3.5 62.6 3,200 6,790 410,397 4,618,123 WLC-198 79.8 13.8 45.8 3,155 6,480 411,247 4,618,045 WLC-199 115.7 15.9 69.9 3,381 8,160 410,412 4,618,187 WLC-200 73.8 2.3 29.0 3,476 6,670 410,649 4,617,482 WLC-201 61.6 2.8 42.1 3,373 6,120 409,939 4,618,572 WLC-202 61.6 8.9 31.6 3,869 7,250 409,614 4,618,640 WLC-203 131.5 11.5 63.0 3,235 7,010 410,242 4,618,324 WLC-204 113.0 0.0 76.5 3,020 6,550 410,283 4,618,187 WLC-205 124.1 18.2 64.3 3,156 6,700 410,096 4,618,649 WLC-206 104.2 3.5 63.5 3,037 5,640 410,237 4,618,667 WLC-207 123.6 31.5 72.3 3,309 6,940 410,251 4,618,509 WLC-208 69.2 14.2 30.5 3,687 6,190 409,762 4,618,613 WLC-209 18.4 4.9 7.2 2,864 3,650 412,299 4,617,945 WLC-210 18.3 5.2 6.4 2,564 3,860 412,282 4,617,941 WLC-211 18.3 4.3 5.2 2,855 3,320 412,267 4,617,938 WLC-212 18.3 5.2 5.5 2,679 3,720 412,237 4,617,932 WLC-213 18.4 8.5 4.1 2,685 2,980 412,222 4,617,928 WLC-214 18.3 10.5 4.4 2,669 2,960 412,207 4,617,926 WLC-215 18.3 13.3 2.0 2,782 3,070 411,997 4,617,901 WLC-218 18.3 6.7 1.5 2,718 2,820 411,440 4,617,857 WLC-219 18.3 6.7 1.5 2,860 2,860 411,439 4,617,888 WLC-220 18.3 8.8 2.4 3,161 3,700 411,439 4,617,903 WLC-221 18.3 8.8 2.7 2,679 2,690 411,440 4,617,916 WLC-222 18.3 9.8 2.1 3,038 3,300 411,458 4,617,932 WLC-223 18.3 6.7 3.2 2,622 2,900 411,473 4,617,932 WLC-224 18.3 8.5 1.4 2,870 2,920 411,486 4,617,933 WLC-225 18.3 7.0 4.6 2,286 2,580 411,493 4,617,860 WLC-226 18.3 7.3 2.3 2,709 2,760 411,497 4,617,889 WLC-227 18.3 8.2 4.0 2,820 2,940 411,498 4,617,904 WLC-228 18.3 8.2 4.3 2,885 3,320 411,500 4,617,918 WLC-229 18.3 8.2 2.3 2,884 3,370 411,517 4,617,934 WLC-230 18.3 9.5 1.8 3,310 3,590 411,543 4,617,915 WLC-231 18.3 11.3 3.4 2,976 3,180 411,547 4,617,899 WLC-232 18.3 6.1 2.9 2,929 3,680 411,554 4,617,880

Notes: