Durango Resources Inc. Grabs Over 40g/t Gold at Discovery Site Visit

Vancouver, Oct 7, 2021 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt:86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that a recent site visit was completed on the wholly owned Discovery Property in Québec to ensure road access to an area of interest.

While at the site, two rock samples were selected from two separate channels, in attempt to confirm/duplicate previous gold results in the area (each channel returned 6.2 g/t Au and 7.6 g/t Au in a 2014 exploration campaign). The samples were collected 36 meters apart and were sent in for gold assay. Both samples returned anomalous gold values as seen below:

-----------------------------------------------

|No.|Sample ID|Sample mass in kg|FA-GRV Au g/t|

|---------------------------------------------|

|1 |55651 |0.862 |41.16 |

|---------------------------------------------|

|2 |55652 |0.926 |46.64 |

-----------------------------------------------



Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "The Discovery Property samples were taken from an area which previously returned gold assays at surface in quartz veining hosted in basalt. After researching the Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V-KLD) Frotet grassroots discovery of 8.47g/t Au over 29m in 2020, our exploration crew completed a follow up visit in an area with geological similarities. The recent assays of over 40 g/t gold at surface has prompted Durango to initiate a crew to strip the area and conduct further channeling while weather permits."

The Discovery Property is located on strike to the southwest of the past producing Troilus Gold mine and neighbours Troilus Gold Corp. ("Troilus") (TSX-TLG). The Discovery Property is 6,700ha in size and covers an important geological NE-SW regional structure. The Property has great road access from the Route du Nord.

Note: the reader is cautioned that grab rock samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the Property.

The technical contents of this press release were approved by George Yordanov, professional geologist, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

