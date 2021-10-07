Bam Bam Identifies a Second Oxide Copper Zone at Majuba Hill: Historic Drill Core Sampling Underway

Vancouver, October 7, 2021 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that unsampled core has been identified from historic drill holes at the DeSoto Area in the Majuba Hill District in Nevada. Recent surface rock chip sampling to evaluate the 2022 Magnetic and Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical results led the BBR geologic team to a re-examine the historic DeSoto core and identify the unsampled core intervals. A total of 198.5 m (651 ft) from 7 holes was sampled and submitted to ALS Minerals for copper, silver, gold, and trace element analysis. Historic soil sampling had previously outlined a large copper in soils anomaly.

Recent surface rock chip samples from the DeSoto Area returned:

2.49% Copper (24,900 ppm) and 58.4 g/t Silver

1.82% Copper (18,200 ppm) and 87.1 g/t Silver

0.36% Copper (3560 ppm) and 25.3 g/t Silver





Figure 1: Majuba Hill Project Area



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/98822_bambamfigure1.jpg

David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: "The DeSoto area is a very exciting development for Majuba Hill. This zone has oxide and enrichment style copper mineralization that is like our Known Oxide Target Zone. With the close proximity to the Known Oxide Zone and our understanding of the near-surface mineralization, DeSoto has the potential to add more near-surface mineralization to what we have already identified. I look forward to getting the assays from the unsampled core zones."

Historic drilling at DeSoto reported several near-surface copper oxide/enriched (malachite, chalcocite, and chrysocolla) intervals including:

MM-18: 105.7 ft (32.3 m) @ 0.62% Cu and 25.16 g/t Ag

from 72 to 177.7 ft (21.9-54.2 m)

MM-19: 22.6 ft (6.8 m) @ 0.26% Cu and 7.74 g/t Ag

from 2.4 to 25 ft (0.8-7.6 m)

DSM-02: 25.5 ft (7.8 m) @ 0.57% Cu and 28.09 g/t Ag

from 152.5 to 178 ft (46.5-54.3 m)

DSM-06: 25 ft (7.6 m) @ 0.64% Cu and 34.66 g/t Ag

from 60 to 85 ft (18.3-25.9 m)

Historic Rock and Soil Geochemistry

Fifteen historic rock chip samples have been reported in the DeSoto zone with 12 returning greater than 1000 ppm (0.1%) copper and 4 returning greater than 100 ppm silver. Additional values are listed in the table below.

Sample Target Area Cu

ppm Ag

ppm As

ppm Mo

ppm Au

ppm Sn

ppm Pb

ppm Sb

ppm Zn

ppm MHR-15 DeSoto 2830 22.4 10009 3.5 0.018 21.2 315 187.5 47 MHR-16 DeSoto 4760 66.5 10009 7.26 0.081 13.9 222 442 24 MHR-17 DeSoto 3890 147.4 10009 68.2 0.085 62.6 2510 254 926 MHR-18 DeSoto 13300 93.0 10009 9.22 0.239 26 463 446 40 MHR-101 DeSoto 37500 116.6 9120 2.76 0.088 120 124.5 20.9 490 MHR-102 DeSoto 272 1.9 84.7 0.29 <0.005 7.6 6.5 0.99 118 MHR-103 DeSoto 19400 980.6 2060 2.93 0.081 284 132 51 895 MHR-104 DeSoto 1645 12.4 7150 5.74 0.03 129.5 3980 19.85 5340 MHR-105 DeSoto 14400 91.6 276 1.73 0.007 82.2 57.2 12.45 186 MHR-106 DeSoto 4850 58.1 10009 3.06 0.036 11 540 127 1080 MHR-107 DeSoto 1890 250.3 10009 4.42 0.057 23.6 370 71.9 258 MHR-108 DeSoto 101 1.0 131 0.72 0.008 0.9 26.4 1.18 91 MHR-109 DeSoto 19500 99.6 9430 3.52 0.015 57.6 186 17.6 371 MHR-110 DeSoto 498 73.4 10009 2.87 0.014 15.2 28500 307 522 MXR-8 DeSoto 4043.4 5.7 417.6 1.4 <0.005 12.2 20 4.45 24

The DeSoto anomalous copper soil zone was outlined using a 100 ppm copper value threshold (see map). The zone is comprised of 169 samples. Out of 169 soils that outline the DeSoto Oxide Copper Target, 106 returned greater than 100 ppm copper.

Number of Samples Range of Values - Cu ppm 5 31,800 to 1216 101 931.2 to 100.4 56 99.6 to 50 7 49.6 to 25

About Majuba Hill Property

Majuba Hill is a large contiguous land position controlling the emerging Majuba Hill Copper District, located Northeast of Reno, Nevada. The "Majuba Hill District" is comprised of extensive mineral and surface rights held by private ownership, patented mining claims, and Federal Lode Mining claims that are 100% controlled by Bam Bam Resources Corp. The land package is approximately 15.1 square miles (39.2 square km)/9,678 acres (3,917ha).

The property is easily accessed by 23 miles of well-maintained roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80. Reno and Elko are the major supply centers for exploration and mining activities in Nevada. The existing highways are sufficient for transportation of exploration-size heavy equipment. Development logistics would use the 4 lane Interstate 80 highway, Union Pacific railroad tracks and adjacent power, natural gas, and fiber optic transmission lines in the rail - highway corridor.

Mining is a common occupation in the area with several small to world class mines operating in the Winnemucca - Lovelock area over the past several decades. A well-trained and experienced mining workforce pool is available in Nevada when labor and expertise are required.

The excellent location of Bam Bam's Majuba Hill District, with already existing mining friendly infrastructure, will significantly reduce costs for exploration programs and future mining activities.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are transported from the BBR secure warehouse or directly from the drill to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Reno or Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. Soil and rock chip samples are transported by the company directly to Elko or Reno, Nevada.

Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30 gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

