ACME Lithium Sampling Program Provides New Lithium Values at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

Carson City, October 7, 2021 - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that its recent geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada has resulted in surface lithium values up to 410 ppm lithium to indicate a mineral process was active during deposition of the underlying sediments. In addition, barium analyses to 1,800 ppm support that the mineral process was active during deposition of the underlying sediments. See results in link to table below.

https://acmelithium.com/divi_mega_pro/acme-lithium-sampling-program-table/

ACME holds a 1,620-acre FLV lode mining claim block in Fish Lake Valley, Esmerelda County, Nevada. The property had previously been mapped and sampled with more anomalous analyses of 200 to 260 ppm lithium towards the bottom of the washes along the range front of the claim area. It is believed that the current erosion surface could be exposing the top of a stratigraphic deposit with active lithium mineralization, which is significant in the context of neighbouring Ioneer's Rhyollite Ridge Lithium-Boron project 4 miles to the northeast where the lithium-boron mineralization is in one layer of the rocks filling the valley.

Having shown that fine sediments the same age as Clayton Valley, the epicenter of lithium development in the United States, this study confirms occurrences are on the Property and that some beds are enriched in lithium. Further analysis and evaluation will be done to determine appropriate drilling potential as only the visually uppermost 25 feet of the lithified fine sediments are exposed in the washes.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Backed by a successful track record on finding and developing global resources, ACME Lithium has two projects located in a highly prospective region for lithium development and production in the Clayton Valley region of Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Company has acquired, or under option to acquire, a 100-per-cent interest in 122 claims encompassing approximately 2,440 acres, comprising the CC, CCP, JR and SX placer lithium claims, located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda county, Nevada. ACME also holds a 100-per-cent interest in the FLV claims, being 81 lode mining claims totaling approximately 1,620 acres, in Esmeralda county, Nevada, which are prospective for lithium contained in tertiary claystones.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Stephen Hanson

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Telephone: (604) 564-9045

info@acmelithium.com

