One World Lithium Announces Engagement of Jack Lifton LLC.

VANCOUVER, October 07, 2021 - One World Lithium Inc. (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (OTC:OWRDF) (the "Company") ("OWL") is pleased to announce that it has signed a consultant agreement with Jack Lifton LLC ("Jack") on October 6, 2021. As a consultant he will advise OWL on its business model with emphasis on being both a potential lithium producer and a green technology provider for the lithium industry.

Initially, as a physical chemist, where he specialized in ultrapurification of rare metals and their chemical compounds and alloys for use in solid state electronic and energy storage. During those first years he worked on rare earths, lithium and sodium based molten salt battery development, including a period of time at Ford Motor Company's scientific laboratory, and the ultrapurification of high temperature metal and their salts for use as substrates in semiconductor electronics and electro -optics. He then became an executive in in a company manufacturing engineered materials for the OEM automotive industry.

Jack also specialized in the development and testing of technologies for selectively extracting individual chemical elements from natural and man-made mixtures and then ultrapurifying them for use in electronics and catalysts. This led him to become CEO for two large firms that specialized in chemical manufacturing as well as the second firm also specializing in chemical manufacturing. After retiring from manufacturing, Jack became a sector analyst specializing in rare metals mining, refining and fabrication for end-users. He has written and lectured extensively about the "technology metals", a term he coined to describe those metals whose electronic properties enable the miniaturization of electronic technologies.

Jack also does business operations consulting to technology metals based ventures, speaks at conferences, and is the editor and co-publisher of Investorintel.com, a web-based information source for investors in technologies, raw materials, and process engineering advances.

The Agreement is for a one year period. The Consultant will be paid a monthly fee of $3,000 US and will have an option to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price $0.065 per common share vesting from time to time. All Stock Options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Doug Fulcher, OWL's President and CEO mentioned "Our Company is looking forward to Jack's advice as it will advance both our mineral exploration programs and create real credibility for its potential extraction technology".

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on lithium in brine projects and new lithium separation technologies. It currently has earned a 60% property interest in the Salar del Diablo property. On completing the southern drill program, OWL will earn an additional 20% property interest and has an option to purchase a further 10% property interest for a total of a 90% property interest in the 103,450 hectare (399 square mile) Salar del Diablo Lithium Brine project located in the State of Baja California, Mexico.

