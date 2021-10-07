Gitennes Plans Second Diamond Drill Programme at New Mosher Property, Chapais-Chibougamau Area, Quebec

Vancouver, October 7, 2021 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") - (TSXV:GIT) announces that it is planning a second diamond drilling programme on its New Mosher Gold Property, Chapais-Chibougamau area, Quebec. The Company also announces that it has fulfilled its first year requirements under the New Mosher Option Agreement.

The Company's second diamond drill programme is planned for up to 1,500 metres and will focus on the New Mosher Showing where the Company encountered significant widths of anomalous gold. In addition to Gitennes' encouraging results from the first diamond drill programme the New Mosher area has gold in historical drilling, 8.1 g/t gold over 0.25 metres and 1.87 g/t gold over 5.1 metres and gold in grab samples of 16 g/t and 20 g/t.

Highlights of First Diamond Drilling Programme

- Gold intersected over significant widths: - 22 metres in hole NM 21-02 grading 0.25 g/t gold - 9.0 metres in hole NM 21-11 grading 0.71 g/t gold - 5.0 metres in hole NM 21-08 grading 0.68 g/t gold - Gold intersections are shallow; - 10 of 19 holes intersected anomalous gold mineralization, - All three areas tested intersected gold mineralization; - Broad zones of gold mineralization correlate well with previously identified IP anomalies; - Associated with intense alteration with quartz-carbonate veining, pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and arsenopyrite.



The New Mosher Property is located three kilometres from the past producing Joe Mann Mine which produced approximately 1.2 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.3 g/t gold(1) plus silver and copper.

The Company also announces that it will not be continuing with its option on the Riviere a l'Aigle property and has returned the property to the owner. Also, and further to a news release dated August 4, 2021 the Company has issued 250,000 common shares to Wayne Holmstead the vendor of the three properties Gitennes acquired in the Gaspe Region, Quebec.

(1) Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in the Joe Mann mine and that mineral deposits and production results from the Joe Mann mine are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties or any potential exploitation thereof. Source: Technical Report on the Joe Mann Mining Property dated January 11, 2016, prepared by Geologica Inc.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties with a focus on high grade gold. The Company currently has four properties in the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec: New Mosher, JMW and Maxwell, and three properties in the Gaspe Region of Quebec: VG Boulder, Serpenphior and Puma, the Snowbird gold property in British Columbia and a 1.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru. JMW, Maxwell, VG Boulder, Serpenphior and Puma are 100% owned by Gitennes. New Mosher is under option from Kintavar Exploration and Gitennes can earn an initial 70% and has the right to increase its ownership to 85%. The Snowbird Property has been optioned to a gold exploration company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wayne Holmstead (P.Geo.), who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.gitennes.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

